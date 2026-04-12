EFF is the frog Panyaza had to kiss- Cosatu

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has broken its silence on Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s highly criticised cabinet reshuffle, defending the appointment of the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga as a political necessity to secure governance and pass the province’s R179.2-billion budget.

The federation’s Gauteng chairperson, Amos Monyela, told Sunday World that the decision followed failed coalition negotiations with multiple parties, leaving the ANC with limited options.

“The ANC obtained 34% in Gauteng. Automatically, you’ll never have a government, which means in order to have one you’ll have to persuade coalition partners to formulate that government. Manoeuvring had to be done and it starts with engagement with other political parties,” Monyela said.

His remarks come amid mounting criticism from opposition parties and within some ANC structures and alliance partners over Dunga’s appointment as finance MEC.

Lesufi also sacked education MEC Matome Chiloane to make way for Dunga after the EFF voted in support of the provincial budget. Faith Mazibuko was moved to the health portfolio, swapping roles with Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko who became the new social development MEC.

“There was nothing that the ANC could do. It’s either you kiss a frog or you don’t have a budget, and you don’t have a government. The ANC had to kiss a frog in order for the budget to pass. In this regard, the EFF was that frog that the ANC had to kiss,” he said.

Monyela outlined a sequence of engagements that preceded the decision. He said Lesufi first approached the DA in line with government of national unity discussions, but talks collapsed over power-sharing demands.

“According to information that we got, the premier went to the DA, guided by the national perspective, however, the DA wanted to be an equal partner, and we are told that such was not going to happen,” he said.

He added that attempts to bring in the MKP also failed.

“The MKP did not agree. We are told it raised issues of KwaZulu-Natal. Then the EFF came to the party and formed part of the executive council of the premier,” Monyela said.

The developments have exposed divisions within the Tripartite Alliance, with Cosatu adopting what Monyela described as a “look warm” stance while backing the outcome.

“The frog that the premier has kissed is better than the Devil Alliance,” he said.

He urged critics within the ANC to engage internal processes rather than escalate tensions publicly.

“The critics must read the politics. Don’t read the politics in a skewed manner,” he said. “There is no party that will govern Gauteng outright.”

Cosatu has called for an alliance political council to meet urgently to address the fallout and stabilise relations as Gauteng’s coalition government takes shape.

Sunday World reported last week that some ANC leaders in Gauteng had advised Lesufi to rather sack Rise Mzansi’s Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, but he instead appointed her to lead economic development, agriculture and rural development.

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