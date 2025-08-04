EFF labels Trump a danger to humanity, urges for his removal from office

The EFF has launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump, describing him as an unstable and illiterate imperialist.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said it is time for progressive movements worldwide to unite in removing Trump from office, saying he is a danger to humanity.

“The world has suffered under his strong-arm tactics for too long, and just as the United States has imposed regime change globally, it is now time to assist the people of the United States in unseating their own dictator,” said Thambo.

He said Trump’s approach to trade threatens economies worldwide.

According to Thambo, Trump was recklessly using his economic power to put the global system at risk, whether capitalist or socialist.

Trump’s harsh tariff strategy, he said, showed a poor grasp of how international trade works and is aimed at enforcing US control by deliberately harming smaller, more vulnerable economies.

“He represents a serious threat to global economic stability and the sovereignty of nations in the global South,” said Thambo.

He said South Africa should urgently develop a strong national economic security policy focused on industrialisation, beneficiation, and land reform.

DA described as a snake

He also indicated that aligning with countries such as China, Brazil, Russia, and the global South would protect the country’s economy from US behaviour.

“While the US market is significant, this is not the time for sheepish diplomacy. The team that negotiated on behalf of South Africa was weak, apologetic, and subservient.

“The United States treated them like schoolchildren because they behaved in the same manner.”

“This behaviour exposes the dangers of sending spineless envoys to do the bidding of capital,” said Thambo.

The EFF also accused the DA of working against South Africa’s interests from within the government of national unity, saying the party works alongside AfriForum and Solidarity.

“The DA uses state resources to undermine the very government it serves while pursuing an agenda that protects monopoly capital and foreign interests.

“It is a snake fed at the dinner table of democracy, only to poison the well at night.”

He stated that the party rejected the government’s response to the US’ imposed 30% tariff on imports.

Joint statement criticised

The joint response by the Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, and the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, was poorly thought out and lacked a strategy to defend the country’s economic interests.

“The joint statement by the minister of international relations and the minister of trade, industry, and competition is a reactionary utterance that reflects poor preparation and a deep lack of understanding of the shifting global geopolitical terrain.

“The government’s failure to anticipate and adequately respond to these developments is a direct result of its incoherent, ideologically bankrupt foreign and economic policies,” said Thambo.

Thambo blamed the matter on the government’s failure to transform the economy.

He said the country still followed outdated systems of ownership and production that have left well over 12-million people unemployed and deepened racial inequality.

Thambo asserted that the nation must overcome its internal cultural limitations to become independent of dominant imperial powers and global interests.

