EFF lambasts DA for prioritising business over citizens

The DA is putting the interests of well-established companies ahead of the needs and welfare of people, according to the EFF.

This follows Helen Zille, the chairperson of the DA federal council, acknowledging at the SA Chamber of Commerce UK that the business community had instructed the DA to defend President Cyril Ramaphosa against the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) and the EFF.

According to Zille, the MK Party and the EFF would have turned off investors and business interests.

EFF national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said Zille’s remarks reaffirmed their conviction that the DA is a front for Euro-Western interests and white monopoly capital masquerading as a political party.

Ramaphosa is their valuable asset

“This arrangement, where business dictates to politicians, spits in the face of the millions who voted for change and empowerment,” said Mathys.

“Businesses have no regard for the 63-million South Africans, as their priority is profit, not the lives of the [low-income earners].

“Children will continue to die in pit toilets, eat contaminated food, and cross rivers to get to school while white monopoly capitalist interests control our leaders and syphon our country’s wealth.”

Since Ramaphosa is one of their most valuable assets and a perfect leader, the EFF believes that he has received substantial financial support, which they can use to legitimise their influence in political affairs and influence government decisions.

She claimed that Ramaphosa’s association with white interests follows the same pattern as history, which demonstrates that when those in positions of authority are finished with their puppets, they cast them aside and look for a new one.

When the white monopoly capitalists have finished with Ramaphosa, she said, they will groom someone else from the ruling party.

Rand volatility

Mathys claims that at this point, the DA will take advantage of the new leader in the same manner that Ramaphosa is allegedly being used as a conduit for state funds in order to advance their neoliberal and pro-capitalist agenda.

She said: “One of their tactics is to use the volatility of the rand and fragile sensibilities of the ‘business community’ as a ‘bogeyman’ to instill fear that retards progressive thinking.

“They do this to influence the decision-making process within the state in favour of their narrow white interests at the expense of the black majority.

“It, therefore, makes perfect sense why the racist DA will never have the best interests of the poorest of poor majority at heart, because they take orders from the very same Euro-Western enemies of Africa’s progress who have, for the longest time, contributed and benefitted from the continent’s political quagmire.”

She draws attention to the fact that joining the government of national unity is an attempt by Euro-Western interests to sabotage state activities.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content