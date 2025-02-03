EFF leader Malema unveils new leadership deployments

EFF leader Julius Malema has announced leadership deployments to bolster the party’s operations across the country.

This comes after the party’s first plenum of the third national people’s assembly (NPA) 2025 and the first central command team (CCT) meeting held in Bela Bela, Limpopo.

Malema and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini will oversee organisational work throughout all provinces.

Deputy president Godrich Gardee will focus on Limpopo, Gauteng, and the North West, while deputy secretary-general Leigh-Ann Mathys will be deployed to the Free State and Mpumalanga.

Gardee will also head the governance task unit as part of the war council, while Vuyani Pambo serves as the head of presidency

GBV desk established

National chairperson Nontanto Nolutshungu will focus on KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape, with treasurer general Omphile Maotwe overseeing the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

While restructuring, the red berets introduced the gender-based violence (GBV) desk, which is led by Poppy Mailola to provide support to victims and coordinate outreach efforts.

Tebogo Mokwele will be heading the labour desk, which focuses on handling labour disputes across various sectors.

The EFF president also announced that Sinawo Thambo and Thembi Msane will run the communications department, while Mgcini Tshwaku is tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the security desk to ensure the safety of the movement and its supporters.

He also revealed that Reneiloe Mashabela will serve as the chairperson of the national disciplinary committee, supported by Thapelo Mogale, Suzan Thembekwayo, Paulnita Marais, and Mapula Ledwaba.

Year of the picket lines

“We are proud of the trusted leadership chosen to steer us forward, and we eagerly anticipate the bold actions they will take during their tenure,” Malema said.

“As we enter 2025, the year of the picket lines, we are confident that under their guidance and with the strength of our ground forces, success is inevitable.”

Malema said some key decisions from the third NPA include the immediate dissolution of the regional command teams and the EFF Students’ Command.

He explained that guidelines were provided to the CCT for creating sub-regional command teams and the EFF Youth Command, which will be shared with all structures once confirmed.

Malema said in an effort to protect the students’ command position at higher education institutions where the organisation won student representative council elections, provisions have been made to prevent opposition parties from overturning the victories.

He said once the EFF Youth Command status is confirmed, elections will be held under that status.

