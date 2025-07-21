EFF leader whips premier Mandla Ndlovu into submission 

EFF Mpumalanga leader Collen Sedibe has entrenched himself as one of the most feared political figures in the province after successfully pressuring Premier Mandla Ndlovu to axe two MECs who had repeatedly clashed with him.

Sedibe, who publicly called for the dismissal of education MEC Cathy Dlamini and economic development and tourism MEC Makhosazane Masilela, appears to have gotten his way this week.

Both MECs were removed in a reshuffle that followed Sedibe’s stern warning to Ndlovu to “remove them or face political consequences”.

Sedibe frequently accused Dlamini of favouring businesspeople aligned to her interests. He wanted Masilela to be removed for siding with the Nkomazi Special Economic Zone board, which hired its own colleague as CEO of the R2-billion entity.

While Dlamini and Masilela have always denied allegations of impropriety, Sedibe somehow reached Ndlovu’s mind, forcing him to swing the axe.

When asked in the legislature to explain the reasons for the removals, Ndlovu appeared irritated. “We usually don’t give reasons when we invite out members of the executive. The only time that the president gave reasons was recently,” he said.

“I met with the president a few days ago, and he said to me, ‘for the first time I am bound to address South Africa and give reasons as to why I have decided to remove the deputy minister [Andrew Whitfield]’.”

Social media exploded with reactions, with users dubbing Sedibe “the real premier of Mpumalanga”.

Some praised him as a corruption buster. Others accused him of playing puppet master in deployment matters.

Masilela, who was removed from her economic portfolio, has now been redeployed as Speaker of the Mpumalanga Legislature.

Dlamini, however, has returned to the backbenches. Her political fallout with Sedibe is, however, far from over.

The two are set to face off in the Mbombela High Court in September. Dlamini has filed a R20-million defamation lawsuit against Sedibe after he repeatedly accused her of corruption, involving a controversial R2-million laptop procurement deal.

Despite receiving a letter of demand from Dlamini’s legal team to cease his public accusations, Sedibe defied the instruction and continued to accuse her of wrongdoing in public forums and on social media.

After filing her lawsuit, Sedibe briefed his own lawyers to defend him in court.

“Those MECs were facing prison,” he told Sunday World.

“I handed the premier overwhelming evidence against them. If he did not act, he too risked going to prison. We are whipping them.”

The EFF leader has also come under fire for his alleged ties to businessmen who reportedly benefit from ANC-led government contracts. Though he has not denied his friendships with certain contractors, Sedibe insists he is not corrupt.

“Let them open a case,” he challenged his critics. “I fear nothing.”

His influence has sparked outrage within ANC WhatsApp groups, where volunteers complain that they are helping enrich Sedibe’s allies while many of the party’s loyal supporters remain jobless.

Now emboldened by the removal of two senior ANC figures, Sedibe has issued a fresh warning: “All MECs must do the right thing or be removed.”

Whether seen as a fearless crusader or a political puppeteer, one thing is clear, Sedibe’s shadow looms large over the Mpumalanga executive.

