EFF moves to block Julius Malema jail time with round-the-clock legal offensive

The EFF has activated a multi-layered legal strategy to prevent its leader Julius Malema from spending “a minute in the cell” after a five-year direct imprisonment sentence, deploying teams across courts and preparing urgent applications that could be heard within hours.

EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee said the party had already positioned legal teams in both Makanda High Court in the Eastern Cape and the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Gauteng, to immediately challenge the outcome.

“Our spirits are very high… there is another team at the Constitutional Court who will not [allow Malema to] sleep for a minute in the cell,” Gardee said.

Race against time

The strategy is based on speed.

The party plans to file an urgent bail appeal application immediately if leave to appeal is refused, with the aim of securing a judge—even after hours—to hear the matter before Malema is taken into custody.

“We will get a judge on duty to hear the matter for a bail appeal,” Gardee said.

The approach effectively turns the case into a race against time, with the EFF seeking to collapse the gap between sentencing and appeal into a single continuous legal process.

Gardee made it clear the party does not accept the basis of the ruling and will contest it at every level.

“Most of the reasons leading to the judgment by the magistrate have not been accepted by the defence,” he said, adding that both advocates, Laurance Hodes and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, had challenged the factual findings in court.

The party’s legal posture is structured in phases.

“We are ready to trigger plan B, and we are also ready in the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein to trigger plan C,” Gardee said.

Plan B centres on an urgent bail appeal pending a petition to the judge president of the high court. Plan C escalates the matter directly to the Constitutional Court, if necessary.

The timeline is compressed.

“The matter will be heard today in the afternoon, at the latest by midnight. It won’t go beyond that,” Gardee said.

That urgency reflects the party’s primary objective: preventing incarceration altogether, even if only temporarily.

Supporters deployed countrywide

On the ground, the EFF has paired its legal strategy with political mobilisation, with leadership and supporters deployed across multiple locations in anticipation of rapid court developments.

“We have all contingents planned… for all our people and supporters who are everywhere in South Africa.”

The presence of senior leaders in Makanda, alongside parallel legal activity in Johannesburg, signals a coordinated national response rather than a localised court reaction.

At a political level, the party is framing the judgment as contested rather than settled. “The matter is still sub judice… we will challenge [the findings] accordingly,” Gardee said.

The message is consistent: the sentence is not the end of the process but the beginning of a broader legal fight.

In effect, the EFF is attempting to do two things at once—disrupt the immediate consequence of the judgment while escalating the dispute through higher courts.

Whether that strategy holds will depend on how quickly the courts are willing to intervene—and whether a judge can be secured in time to prevent Malema from being processed into custody.

But the party’s position is already clear: This is not about mitigation; it is about stopping the sentence from taking effect at all.

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