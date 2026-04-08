EFF outraged as city pays suspended manager over R5.8m salary

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality of wasting R5.8-million on a suspended city manager, Noxolo Nqwazi.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo expressed outrage that the municipality had been paying Nqwazi for more than two years despite her absence from work since October 20, 2023 following a R24-million irregular tender scandal.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had found irregularity in the tender to procure 2 000 toilets, but only 200 were delivered.

Leadership void

Thambo said the absence of a permanent city manager has led to instability in leadership and additional costs.

“Of greater concern is that the city has reportedly lost R1.6-billion in rollover applications from the National Treasury over the years, due to the absence of a city manager. The process of rollovers refers to instances where, each financial year, approved and unspent funds are reallocated for committed projects, which can range from infrastructure to service delivery objectives, rather than returning that money to the National Revenue Fund.

“This means residents are being denied funds which could improve their lives due to the lack of an active city manager to claim these funds,” said Thambo.

EFF to oppose settlement

Thambo said the red berets want to take further action in council, including opposing any financial settlement.

“The R6.5-million settlement which she has reportedly agreed to is a spit in the face of the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay who suffer indignity on a daily basis.

“Corruption must not be rewarded, and the EFF will fight tooth and nail to ensure that there are consequences for the irresponsible conduct of the municipality and that the monies which have been paid to the ANC’s Noxolo Nqwazi are recovered,” said Thambo.

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