EFF raises alarm as extortion gangs target social workers

The EFF has spoken out about brazen extortion gangs terrorising the Western Cape.

The party raised concern that extortion rings in the province were now affecting social workers.

And as such, said the party, this also exposes the collapse of law and order under the ANC’s government of national unity and the DA, which rules the Western Cape.

“These criminal syndicates, operating with impunity, are now targeting those who provide essential social services, demanding protection fees from social workers under the threat of violence,” said the party’s spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys.

“This is nothing short of a war on the most vulnerable members of our society and those who serve them.

“In areas like Delft, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, and Gugulethu, social workers are being extorted by gangsters who demand money in exchange for their safety.”

Victims left traumatised

She mentioned that there have been multiple incidents where social workers are being forced to pay extortionists just for them to report to duty in Delft.

“These attacks have left many traumatised, with some social workers unable to return to work for months due to the psychological toll.

“This situation is untenable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“Mathys said that there have been 41 reported incidents involving the targeting of social workers, including six robberies and assaults, and 35 hijackings, including attempted hijackings.

“These criminal attacks have only worsened over time, creating an environment where those tasked with serving the public cannot even protect themselves, let alone the communities they serve.

“The syndicates, emboldened by the government’s inability to maintain law and order, are exploiting a system in disrepair.

“It is disheartening that R20-million has already been spent on overtime for social workers, forcing them to double up in high-risk areas while the root causes of their insecurity remain unaddressed.”

Draft resolution

Mathys pointed out that her party had long sounded the alarm on the escalating criminality gripping the country, to the point where EFF leader Julius Malema tabled a draft resolution in parliament recently calling for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to address the extortion.

“The purpose of this committee will be to hold public consultations, collect insights from small business operators, civil society, and subject matter experts, and put forward thorough policy and legislative measures to eliminate this criminal activity,” she said.

“It is crucial that parliament fulfils its responsibility in ensuring government accountability and providing strong oversight in the battle against extortion.”

