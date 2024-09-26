EFF slams ANC for delayed repatriation of freedom fighters

The ANC has come under fire from the EFF for allegedly taking too long to repatriate the remains of people who lost their lives in exile.

The remains of 42 former freedom fighters who perished during the apartheid era in Zimbabwe and Zambia were received at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane on Wednesday.

As part of Heritage Month celebrations, the repatriation is a part of the Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route Project, which honours South Africa’s liberation journey.

The event, according to EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys, was a bittersweet moment for families looking for closure for loved ones who gave their lives in the struggle for freedom.

She maintained that because it has taken 30 years after apartheid ended for these heroes to receive the proper recognition, their repatriation exposes the ANC’s negligence.

According to Mathys, the ANC has not paid enough respect to the dignity of those who stood with them throughout the struggle for liberation.

“This repatriation calls attention to the many unresolved atrocities committed under apartheid, where justice has yet to be served,” she said.

Role played by Zambia and Zimbabwe

She brought up the unsolved cases of the Cradock Four and activist Nokuthula Simelane, as well as a host of other murders and disappearances from that horrific period.

Additionally, Mathys called for the return and honouring of the remains of other liberation heroes who passed away in different parts of the world.

She acknowledged the important role that Zambia and Zimbabwe played in the liberation struggle for South Africa and thanked them for their support.

“Exile was not just a physical departure from home but a continuation of the struggle in different terrains, and it contributed enormously to the eventual downfall of apartheid.

“The solidarity and support they garnered from the African community strengthened the fight for our freedom,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will preside over the ceremony on Friday that will honour the return and reunion of South African freedom fighters who lost their lives in exile.

The event will be held at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Tshwane.

