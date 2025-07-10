EFF turns up the heat on Senzo Mchunu, lays complaint with ethics committee

EFF MP Nontando Nolutshungu has lodged a complaint with the ethics committee of parliament against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

According to the complaint, Mchunu interfered with the KwaZulu-Natal branch of the South African Police Service, violating both the constitution and the Executive Member’s Ethics Act.

In the letter, Nolutshungu accuses Mchunu of illegally using his political influence to target and sway the province’s law enforcement efforts.

This follows accusations made on Sunday by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the commissioner of police for KwaZulu-Natal.

In an explosive media briefing, Mkhwanazi asserted that Mchunu may have ties to criminal gangs that carry out political murders.

He alleged that there is a criminal drug syndicate operating in Gauteng, wherein members of parliament, police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors, judges, and business people, among others, are working with the drug syndicate.

Mchunu knows Mogotsi as a comrade

According to Nolutshungu, Mchunu denied knowing Brown Mogotsi at the parliament’s portfolio committee in March after Mkhwanazi brought up the fact that he had been getting calls and messages from Mogotsi claiming that he was connected to the police minister.

Mchunu denied knowing Mogotsi at the time and asserted that not all people claiming to be his associates should be taken seriously.

However, Mchunu recently admitted that he knew Mogotsi as a comrade.

The letter emphasises that to demonstrate his relationship with Mchunu, Mkhwanazi had brought along WhatsApp messages between Mogotsi and other people.

Nolutshungu’s letter states: “The Executive Member’s Ethics Act, 82 of 1998, requires a specific kind of conduct from members of the executive arm of government.

“Section 2 of the act requires that members of the executive should at all times act in good faith and in the best interests of the government.

“And requires that a code be developed that must forbid members from undertaking: (a) paid work; (b) using their positions to enrich themselves and others; (c) exposing themselves to a conflict of interest between their official responsibilities and private interests.”

Three committees to look into allegations

Nolutshungu also highlights in the letter that Mchunu’s conduct may violate the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Member’s Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members of 2014.

“Further, clause 5[1] of the code requires that members place the public interest above her or his interest when discharging her or his obligations in terms of the constitution, to parliament and the public at large.

“Maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of parliament and thereby engender confidence that society needs to have in parliament as a representative institution,” writes Nolutshungu.

On Wednesday, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, asked the portfolio committees on police, justice, constitutional development and intelligence to urgently consider the allegations made by Mkhwanazi.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the three portfolio committees must report back to the National Assembly after considering the allegations on an urgent basis.

