EFF’s Carl Niehaus calls Roelf Meyer appointment a ‘national humiliation’

EFF MP Carl Niehaus has lashed out at the appointment of Roelf Meyer as South Africa’s ambassador to the US, calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reverse the move.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the appointment of Meyer on Tuesday. Meyer has been appointed amid escalating tensions between the US and South Africa.

His appointment follows the expulsion of former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was declared persona non grata in 2025 after the remarks he made during a webinar on US politics.

In a strongly worded Instagram post with an old picture of Ramaphosa shaking hands with Meyer, Niehaus described the decision as a “national humiliation” and a “shameful, spineless capitulation”.

Niehaus believes the appointment fails to advance the interests of the black majority.

He maintained that Meyer is unsuitable to represent South Africa, pointing to his role in the apartheid-era government.

Link to apartheid’s security structures

Niehaus alleged that Meyer was associated with key security structures of the time, including the State Security Council, which he claims was involved in cross-border operations and the targeting of anti-apartheid activists.

“Meyer’s lifelong mission was to protect white wealth and privilege, which he successfully did through the flawed 1993 and 1996 constitutions.

“Now Ramaphosa has sent this apartheid-era figure to represent us before Donald Trump and his MAGA [Make America Great Again] supporters.

“Meyer will not defend our sovereignty; he will compromise and sell us out, just as he has always done,” Niehaus wrote on Wednesday morning.

He also dismissed the notion that Meyer reflects democratic values, arguing instead that his political record is rooted in the protection of white economic interests and privilege.

Framing the appointment as part of a broader leadership failure, Niehaus accused Ramaphosa of weakening South Africa’s position internationally.

He argued that sending Meyer to Washington, particularly in engagements involving Trump, could compromise the country’s standing.

He further cited the acceptance of US envoy Leo Brent Bozell III as an example of what he sees as a negative pattern in Ramaphosa’s handling of international relations.

Despite having been expelled by the ANC, in his heydays, Niehaus first served as the party’s spokesperson from 1992 until the general election on April 27, 1994. He then served as the party’s spin doctor between 2008 and 2009.

He was also part of the ANC’s negotiating team during the Convention for a Democratic South Africa talks. He then served as South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands from 1996 to 2000.

“I witnessed the sickeningly inappropriate personal friendship and political relationship between Cyril Ramaphosa and Roelf Meyer.

“In every critical matter involving land restitution without compensation, genuine black economic empowerment, and dismantling white privilege, the spineless Ramaphosa took his lead from Meyer.

Meyer functioned as his white baas and handler, and Ramaphosa was all too willing to follow his direction,” he said.

AfriForum criticises Meyer’s appointment

From a different political standpoint, Kallie Kriel, executive head of right-wing organisation AfriForum, also raised concerns about the reported appointment.

In a post on X, Kriel argued that South Africa does not need “yet another ANC cadre” deployed as ambassador to the US, describing Meyer as aligned with the governing party.

Kriel said the country requires a principled representative who can engage effectively with the US in South Africa’s interests.

He also questioned Meyer’s consistency, pointing to his shifts across political formations, which include his eventual association with the ANC.

He believes these shifts are evidence of a willingness to adapt his position for personal benefit rather than demonstrating firm principles.

Meyer previously held senior roles in the administration of former president F. W. de Klerk, serving as minister of defence, and later minister of constitutional affairs.

He was the National Party government’s chief negotiator during talks to end apartheid, working alongside Ramaphosa, who represented the ANC.

Those negotiations led to South Africa’s first democratic elections in April 1994. Following the transition, Meyer went on to serve in the cabinet of former president Nelson Mandela.

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