EFF’s Eugene Mthethwa blasts Gayton McKenzie’s R34m arts clusters

EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa has slammed the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture’s newly announced 17 sector clusters, calling them an “ill-informed” vanity project by Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Each cluster will receive R2-million in funding, for a total of R34-million, according to a recent announcement from the department.

McKenzie has promoted the initiative as a means of promoting development, coordination, and focus among different artistic, cultural, and creative industries.

Clusters lack accountability

These clusters will act as important centres for teamwork, professional growth, and support across various cultural and creative fields, making sure that artists, creators, and industry members can speak together and have clear ways to grow, get funding, and access markets.

McKenzie, speaking on the establishment of the clusters, said: “The creative economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, and South Africa is rich in talent, heritage, and innovation.

“These 17 clusters will not only strengthen our cultural identity but also create jobs, attract investment, and position South Africa as a leading hub for creative excellence.”

The clusters, according to Mthethwa, are merely a repackaged version of the now-defunct Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA), lacking any accountability or legal framework.

“There is no regulatory framework that gives rise to the establishment of these clusters,” Mthethwa told Sunday World on Thursday.

“They are not bound to report to parliament. They are simply a feature of the minister and not an institutionalised structure that can live beyond him.”

History of mismanagement

He accused McKenzie of investing millions of rands in a project that echoes CCIFSA’s mission but is unable to bring about sustainable change in the industry.

“What happens when McKenzie leaves the office? Without a legislative basis, these clusters will die with him. It’s an R34-million experiment with no guarantees for the future,” Mthethwa said.

He also objected to the appointment of cluster leaders, asserting that some had a history of mismanagement.

“The former president of CCIFSA is now a leader of one of these clusters. You also have people who served on the board of Downtown Music Hub.

“These are the same individuals McKenzie himself said should face forensic investigations in their own entities,” he said.

Mthethwa called for a thorough parliamentary review of the project before any funding was released, cautioning that it runs the risk of becoming a political tool rather than a long-term cultural development program.

