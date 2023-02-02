Ekurhuleni council chief whip Khetha Shandu steps down

City of Ekurhuleni chief whip and DA councillor Khetha Shandu has resigned amid plots to oust him in a motion of no confidence.

In his resignation letter on Wednesday, Shandu said he was leaving for “personal reasons and with immediate effect”.

“I hereby write to formally inform you of my resignation as the whip of council and a councillor of the City of Ekurhuleni due to personal reasons, and with immediate effect today, 1 February 2023. Thank you for the support I have received from my time in office,” reads the letter.

Shandu was facing a motion of no confidence tabled by the Independent Citizens Movement’s chairperson Joe Mojapelo last week. However, he was spared another day in office after the council meeting collapsed due bickering between the EFF and DA.

Another council sitting has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon following Shandu’s resignation.

City council speaker Raymond Dhlamini also faces the axe. Sunday World understands a motion of no confidence against Dhlamini is still on the agenda.

