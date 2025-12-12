Ekurhuleni HR boss in firing line over metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi

- Advertisement -

The City of Ekurhuleni has confirmed the precautionary suspension of Head of Human Resources Linda Gxasheka, effective immediately.

Ekurhuleni Head of Communications, Marketing and Tourism Phakamile Mbengashe, said the decision follows a resolution taken by the Municipal Council on November 18.

Failure to take action on Mkhwanazi

The precautionary suspension relates to the failure to disciplinarily suspend Julius Mkhwanazi, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief.

Mkhwanazi is accused of using his official position to work with criminal syndicates. He recently admitted before the Madlanga commission to having a relationship with attempted murder-accused and drug cartel member Vusimuzi Matlala. He also admitted to receiving money from him and stands accused of adding blue lights to his vehicles.

The resolution gave the City Manager, Kagiso Lerutla, authority to consider and implement precautionary suspensions under the Local Government: Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers, 2010.

- Advertisement -

Mbengase said Lerutla assessed whether there was a basis to suspend the senior manager.

“In giving effect to the Council resolution and acting in accordance with Regulation 6(1) of the Disciplinary Regulations, the City Manager, Mr. Kagiso Lerutla, assessed whether a basis existed to place the senior manager on precautionary suspension.

Compliance with the law

“In compliance with Regulation 6(2), the affected senior manager was afforded an opportunity to make written representations prior to a final decision being taken. These representations were duly considered before the decision was reached,” said Mbengashe.

He emphasised that a precautionary suspension is not a finding of guilt. And it does not amount to disciplinary action. Instead, it is an administrative step meant to protect the integrity of internal processes. To also maintain stability, and allow matters to be handled fairly and without interference.

- Advertisement -

“These steps form part of the city’s broader commitment to restoring public trust in the administration of Ekurhuleni,” Mbengashe said.

He added that the city remains fully supportive of the Madlanga Commission. And noted its role in strengthening accountability and safeguarding the integrity of municipal governance.

The municipality also reaffirmed its commitment to “transparency, procedural fairness, and sound governance practices”.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content