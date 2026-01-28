Ekurhuleni mayor mourns MMC Andile Mngwevu’s untimely death

The City of Ekurhuleni is mourning the tragic passing of ANC councillor Andile Mngwevu.

Mngwevu was the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) responsible for Roads and Transport Planning. He died after the vehicle he was travelling in was swept away by severe flooding in Chókwè, Mozambique. He had been reported missing last week following the incident.

Confirmation of the ANC councillor’s death came on Tuesday after several days of intensive search operations conducted by Mozambican authorities. The tragedy also claimed the lives of three other individuals who were travelling with him.

Loss of devoted public servant

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza expressed deep shock and sadness at the loss in a statement released on Wednesday. He described Mngwevu as a devoted public servant whose dedication to the city remained steadfast throughout his career.

“Councillor Mngwevu was a committed leader who dedicated his life to advancing mobility, infrastructure development and improving service delivery for the communities he served. His passing represents a profound loss to the City of Ekurhuleni, the Council and the broader community.”

In addition to his role as MMC, Mngwevu also served as the Leader of Government Business in the city. In this role he earned respect for his strong work ethic, attention to detail and unwavering focus on prioritising the needs of residents.

“He was a key member of the Mayoral Committee who worked tirelessly to ensure that the interests of the people of Ekurhuleni were always placed at the centre of government decision-making,” the mayor added.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, Mayor Xhakaza extended heartfelt condolences to the Mngwevu family. To his friends, colleagues and all those affected by the tragedy.

Three other victims mourned

“We stand with the family during this extremely difficult time. And we mourn the loss of a dedicated leader whose contribution to public service will be remembered for years to come,” he said.

The mayor also conveyed his condolences to the families of the three other victims who lost their lives in the incident.

On Tuesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the bereaved families. He was accompanied by Mayor Xhakaza and the MMC for Finance. They went to convey their condolences and pay their respects.

Councillor Mngwevu’s political journey began at the age of 15 when he joined the Congress of South African Students (COSAS). At the time he was attending Kenneth Masikela Secondary School in KwaThema on the East Rand. He later rose through the organisation’s ranks, serving at regional, provincial and national levels.

He went on to play an active role in the ANC Youth League. There, he served as regional secretary and later as regional chairperson.

Mngwevu also worked within two Gauteng provincial departments, education and health. He was later deployed to the City of Ekurhuleni as a strategic adviser and public representative. The roles that laid the foundation for his continued service in local government.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content