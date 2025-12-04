Ekurhuleni Metro police boss confirms Vusimuzi Matlala gave him ‘petrol’ money

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi has admitted to having money exchanges with attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Madlanga Commission evidence leader Mahlape Sello cross-examined Mkhwanazi and asked him if he has received any money from Matlala, to which he responded that he has not. But he further claimed that he has exchanged money with him.

Mkhwanazi painted a close relationship with Matlala, saying they came through for each other in times of need, including financial need.

Brotherly relationship

“Sometimes he would give me money for petrol. Sometimes he would even borrow money from me [saying] ‘eh ngamla angina mali ye petrol can you give me R500, R300?’. It’s those monies. As I said to you, we were beginning to be that close now, talking, meeting everyday, and discussing. Even these failed things, he was never negative to me, he was very positive.

“The only thing that stopped the communication is this news — now there is this shock and fear. But… we were very close and communicating. The only thing that he didn’t like was discussing politics. But we would discuss many things, even some frustrations that I was having at work. In fact, I treated him as a brother,” said Mkhwanazi.

Matlala supported him after suspension

He claimed that when he was suspended, he also financially struggled, even for food. But Matlala would come through for him.

On further grilling, he also admitted to receiving R70, 000 from Matlala-related companies. This includes R20, 000 from CAT VIP Protection Security company in May 2022. Another R20, 000 from Medicare24 Tshwane in July 2022, and another R30, 000 in December 2022.

Mkhwanazi admitted to receiving the money, saying he has a close relationship with Matlala.

Mkhwanazi is accused of fitting blue lights to Matlala’s vehicles, which he denied. He said Matlala had wanted to donate five cars to the EMPD. According to him, this decision was reversed shortly after the registration of the cars.

