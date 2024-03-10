Politics

Election list deepens division in ANC as members linked to graft get a reprieve

By Sunday World
Zizi Kodwa, one of the ANC members implicated in state capture. / Gallo Images

The ANC’s candidate list has widened the chasm in the governing party after senior party members butted heads over the inclusion of those implicated in the state capture report, which has been an albatross around the neck of Africa’s oldest movement.

This happened at the ANC’s highly charged virtual meeting on Thursday.

Party members led by Veterans League president, Snuki Zikalala, ANC Youth League secretary Mntuwoxolo Ngudle and national executive committee member Mdumiseni Ntuli  pushed for the removal of those  pickled in the state capture report, arguing  that the governing party’s own polling showed  that the issue caused distrust among the voters.

