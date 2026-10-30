Elections 2026 | Mandla Ndlovu returns home with grandmother’s promise

“Swi ta hela, n’wananga.”

Those were the comforting words Mandla Ndlovu’s grandmother offered him when poverty and hardship weighed heavily on their household.

“It will come to an end, my child.”

On Wednesday, the boy who grew up hearing that promise returns to his hometown of Thulamahashe as Mpumalanga’s premier and ANC provincial chairperson, facing voters who may be asking precisely the same question.

When will their suffering come to an end?

For some, the answer remains the ANC, the liberation movement that has governed Bushbuckridge for decades.

For others, it may lie with an opposition party promising to deliver what the governing party has not.

Ndlovu is expected to cast his vote at Thulamahashe Civic Centre, in the community where he grew up and later worked as a teacher.

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For the premier, the occasion represents more than another election.

It brings him back to the place where his understanding of hardship, education and public service first took shape.

But the promise that once comforted a struggling household now carries uncomfortable political implications.

The premier is no longer merely the grandson hoping for better days.

He is among those responsible for delivering them.

From classroom to premier’s office

Ndlovu’s journey from Thulamahashe to the provincial government’s highest office began long before he became a familiar face in Mpumalanga politics.

He trained as a teacher at Tivumbeni College of Education before working as a mathematics teacher.

His political activism developed during the final years of apartheid, eventually taking him into the ANC’s regional leadership.

He became regional secretary of the party’s Bushbuckridge region in 1995.

His subsequent political career included serving as a ward councillor, municipal chief whip and member of the mayoral committee responsible for infrastructure.

Those positions gave him firsthand experience of the municipality whose residents will again determine the ANC’s fortunes.

He later entered provincial government, serving as MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs before becoming premier in 2024.

His ascent continued within the ANC, where he secured another term as provincial chairperson.

READ MORE: Mandla Ndlovu retains ANC Mpumalanga chair unopposed

But Wednesday’s election presents a different challenge from winning support among party delegates.

Voters will judge the ANC against their everyday experiences of government.

And few places make that judgment more personal for Ndlovu than Bushbuckridge.

Defending the ANC’s political fortress

Bushbuckridge has remained one of the ANC’s most dependable electoral strongholds in Mpumalanga.

In the 2021 municipal elections, the governing party secured 53 of the municipality’s 76 council seats, retaining an overwhelming majority.

The EFF emerged with eight seats, while the Independent South African National Civic Organisation secured five.

The DA and smaller parties shared the remaining seats.

The results illustrate the scale of the opposition’s challenge in a municipality where the ANC enjoys deep historical and organisational roots.

But an overwhelming council majority does not necessarily mean residents are satisfied with municipal services.

Bushbuckridge continues to confront serious infrastructure and development challenges.

Water provision, sanitation, roads and unemployment remain central concerns in communities spread across the municipality.

For residents, those problems are not abstract questions of governance.

They are measured in the water available for household use, the condition of roads and the opportunities awaiting their children.

Ndlovu knows those challenges from both sides of government.

He once served in Bushbuckridge’s municipal leadership and later became the provincial MEC responsible for overseeing municipalities.

Now, as premier, he carries political responsibility for the ANC’s performance across Mpumalanga.

His hometown therefore offers a particularly revealing setting for his vote.

It is a place where the governing party’s political loyalty has endured, even as residents continue to demand improvements in their daily lives.

A grandmother’s words return

Ndlovu has spoken publicly about the importance of his grandmother in shaping his life.

During his 2026 State of the Province Address, he paid tribute to the women who raised him and other South Africans.

He also celebrated his grandmother’s presence at the occasion after she underwent cataract surgery and regained her eyesight.

Her attendance offered a personal reminder of the sacrifices and encouragement that shaped his upbringing.

But the grandmother who once reassured him that hardship would end could hardly have imagined that her grandson would one day occupy the province’s highest political office.

Nor could she have known that her words would acquire a second meaning.

For the ANC’s provincial chairperson, the promise of better days is no longer merely a matter of personal hope.

It has become a political obligation.

His government has acknowledged the continuing challenges of unemployment, poverty, water shortages and deteriorating infrastructure.

It has also committed resources towards improving public services and infrastructure across the province.

Yet the electoral question is whether residents believe enough has changed.

And whether the ANC deserves another five years to fulfil promises that have outlived successive administrations.

The premier’s own political history makes that question especially significant.

He has served in local government, overseen municipalities as an MEC and now leads the provincial administration.

Few politicians can claim greater familiarity with the institutions responsible for delivering the services residents demand.

That experience could strengthen his appeal to voters who believe the ANC remains best placed to govern.

But it also makes it harder to distance himself from the shortcomings of the same institutions.

READ MORE: Government’s policy implementation is ‘dololo’, Mandla Ndlovu tells Mpumalanga workers

The teacher faces his former community

Ndlovu’s return to Thulamahashe carries another layer of symbolism.

Before he became a premier, he was a teacher preparing young people for the future.

On Wednesday, he returns to a community where political promises will be measured against lived experience rather than examination results.

The election will not determine whether Ndlovu remains premier.

It will determine who governs municipalities across Mpumalanga, including the one where his political journey began.

As ANC provincial chairperson, however, he has a direct interest in the party’s ability to retain control of its traditional strongholds.

A significant erosion of support in Bushbuckridge would carry political consequences beyond the municipality.

It would suggest that even communities with longstanding ANC loyalties are becoming less willing to accept explanations for persistent service delivery failures.

For opposition parties, the challenge is to turn dissatisfaction into votes and convince residents they can govern more effectively.

For the ANC, it is to persuade voters that the liberation movement can still deliver the better life it has promised for decades.

Ndlovu’s personal journey provides a compelling example of how much has changed.

A child raised by his grandmother in a household familiar with hardship eventually became the leader of Mpumalanga.

But one family’s remarkable progress cannot settle the broader question of whether the communities around it have experienced the same transformation.

That is the question accompanying the premier back to Thulamahashe Civic Centre.

And somewhere beneath the campaign speeches, party colours and electoral calculations, his grandmother’s words still resonate.

Swi ta hela, n’wananga.

It will come to an end, my child.

A grandmother’s reassurance has become a premier’s responsibility.

On Wednesday, Bushbuckridge voters will decide who they trust to make those words a reality.

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