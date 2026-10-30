Elections 2026 | Mashaba’s right-hand man eyes Joburg’s economic revival

A former diplomat who helped establish South Africa’s diplomatic presence in Rwanda from a hotel in Kigali is preparing for another formidable assignment: helping Herman Mashaba rebuild Johannesburg’s struggling economy.

Botsang Moiloa, who served under Nelson Mandela’s administration in Germany and later represented South Africa in Rwanda during Thabo Mbeki’s presidency, has emerged as one of ActionSA’s prospective heavyweights in Johannesburg.

The former Cross-Border Road Transport Agency executive is the party’s designated candidate for the mayoral committee responsible for economic development, should Mashaba reclaim the mayoral chain.

His journey from international diplomacy to municipal politics comes with an unusual history.

In Kigali, Moiloa helped establish South Africa’s diplomatic mission while operating from a hotel, laying the groundwork for the country’s formal diplomatic presence in Rwanda.

Before that, he served as deputy consul in Germany during Nelson Mandela’s presidency.

Now, instead of building diplomatic relationships between countries, he hopes to help rebuild confidence between Johannesburg’s government, businesses and investors.

“For me, these elections are deeply personal because I have chosen to enter politics after serving in the civil service,” Moiloa told Sunday World.

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“I believe Johannesburg has enormous economic potential that is not being fully realised. ActionSA is the only party that can deliver, given Mr Mashaba’s track record as mayor.”

From diplomatic missions to municipal ambitions

Moiloa’s public service career has not been without controversy.

He was dismissed from the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency in November 2022 following disciplinary proceedings involving allegations about his qualifications and undeclared business interests.

He successfully challenged his dismissal at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, which ordered his reinstatement and backpay.

The agency challenged that outcome.

Earlier this month, the Labour Appeal Court overturned a separate judgment invalidating his employment contracts and directed that the outstanding review be considered.

The ruling did not finally resolve the dismissal dispute.

READ MORE: Court sides with former diplomat in long-running C-BRTA dismissal battle

Moiloa now hopes to turn his administrative experience into political influence.

His proposed portfolio would place him at the centre of efforts to attract investment, support entrepreneurs and expand employment opportunities in South Africa’s economic hub.

“We need a city government that creates an environment where businesses can invest, entrepreneurs can grow and young people can access meaningful economic opportunities,” he said.

READ MORE: It’s Mashaba vs Zille for control of Johannesburg

Mashaba’s fortunes determine his future

Moiloa is scheduled to vote at Narscot Manor Recreational Centre in Douglasdale, Ward 106, at approximately 9am on Wednesday.

He believes voters should not allow frustration with politicians to discourage them from participating.

“Every election is an opportunity for citizens to exercise one of the most powerful rights they have: the right to choose the people they trust to lead and serve their communities,” he said.

“If we want change, we must use our vote to demand it.”

But Moiloa’s political ambitions depend on more than his own vote.

Mashaba must first secure the council support necessary to become mayor before assembling an administration.

For a man who once helped establish a diplomatic mission from a Kigali hotel, the next assignment could be considerably closer to home.

And perhaps just as politically demanding.

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