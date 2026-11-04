Elections 2026: MKP candidate wants ANC to forfeit Taung special votes over illegal campaigning

An uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party candidate wants the African National Congress (ANC) to forfeit special votes cast at a Greater Taung voting station in the North West, after accusing its candidate of distributing party T-shirts during home visits.

Mpho “Babes” Mathutha said the alleged campaigning occurred in front of Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) presiding officers during special-vote home visits on Monday and Tuesday.

“This was the house visit. It happened that the ANC candidate was issuing the T-shirts in front of the presiding officers during the house visits,” Mathutha said.

“What we are disputing is that they have to forfeit those ballot papers of yesterday and the day before yesterday, because this thing started the day before yesterday. They were still issuing the T-shirts.”

Mathutha’s demand emerged as the Electoral Commission used its first media briefing on voting day to explain where parties may campaign and what conduct could constitute an election offence.

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IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said campaigning within the boundaries of voting stations remained prohibited, although the law did not impose complete campaign silence across the country.

“Campaigning within the boundaries of voting stations is prohibited,” Moepya said.

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Mathutha recorded her allegations in a statement dated November 3, identifying the Church of the First Born, voting district 86743211, as the affected station.

She alleged that an ANC agent carried T-shirts inside a bag before distributing them while IEC officials and party agents prepared to conduct a special-vote home visit.

Mathutha said the distribution occurred in front of the presiding officer. She alleged that the officer refused to accept her written complaint.

She further alleged that the IEC area manager declined to intervene, prompting her to call the police. Her statement records that South African Police Service (SAPS) officers arrived at approximately 7.26am.

Mathutha subsequently opened a case at Taung police station and was awaiting a case number when she completed her statement.

IEC draws campaigning boundary

The IEC said displaying or distributing party billboards, posters, placards or pamphlets within voting-station boundaries was prohibited.

It also prohibited attempts within those boundaries to induce, influence or persuade somebody to vote for or against a particular political party.

“Therefore, the only permissible political activity within the boundaries of voting stations is the casting of ballots,” the commission said.

The IEC said the presiding officer must establish each voting station’s boundaries in consultation with party agents.

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That boundary remains important to Mathutha’s complaint because her statement does not expressly say whether the alleged T-shirt distribution occurred within the demarcated station area or during the home visits.

However, Mathutha contends that the presence of IEC presiding officers during the alleged distribution compromised the special-voting process and warrants the exclusion of the affected ballots.

The commission has not indicated that the ANC must forfeit any votes. Mathutha’s demand would require an electoral process capable of identifying the affected ballots and establishing a lawful basis for excluding them.

Low-key campaigning permitted

Moepya said political activity could continue outside voting-station boundaries, provided it remained low-key and did not involve organised public events.

“Low-key campaigning is permitted anywhere else other than in the vicinity of the voting station,” he said.

The commission said political meetings, marches, demonstrations and similar events remained prohibited nationally on election day.

“In general, the law does not enforce campaign silence on election day,” the IEC said.

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Moepya also distinguished campaigning from transporting or assisting voters.

“If there are voters that need to be assisted to go to voting stations, that’s not campaigning,” he said.

The commission warned that anyone who contravened the applicable legal framework could face a fine or imprisonment of up to five years following conviction.

This is a developing story.

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