Embarrassment for MK Party as leaders’ membership in doubt

The MK Party’s internal clean-up has triggered a new controversy after records seen by Sunday World suggest that two senior figures central to the party’s disciplinary and leadership decisions might not be active members.

Sunday World can reveal that, according to data retrieved from the party’s online membership records, MK Party second deputy president Tony Yengeni does not appear on the database, while national chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko’s membership is recorded as having expired on May 21 this year.

Nhleko referred questions to a membership officer in the party, adding that “Whoever said anything to you did not direct you correctly.” Yengeni said he was at a school function and unable to speak. Zuma appointed Yengeni, 71, as second deputy president after he joined the MK Party last year.

Treasurer Brian Molefe’s name also does not appear on the party’s online membership database search. “No members found. Try a different search term”, say the search results. The database shows that Nhleko, 61, who serves as MK Party national

chairperson, joined the party on May 21, 2024, under membership reference MKP #86CB9DE88F. His membership has expired.

Molefe said: “There is nothing like that. I do not have to prove anything to you.” In its response to Sunday World, the MK Party rejected questions about the membership status of its senior leaders, insisting all three were registered members.

Spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said their names appeared on the party’s database, which he said contained millions of members. He said MKP membership could be obtained through online registration, physical forms, bulk processes or party offices. Mahlangu said secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo was the only authorised official to determine membership status.

“We regard any attempts to cast doubt on the membership of these leaders as baseless and unnecessary,” he said.

The MK Party’s constitution regulates how members join the party and how their membership can be cancelled. Its constitution states that membership is obtained individually through the completion of a membership form or an online application. A member is then allocated to a branch and confirmed by the party.

The constitution also stipulates a 24-month probationary period for new members. During that time, national officials can cancel their membership if they violate the party’s principles, policies or precepts or if they don’t align with the party’s strategic objectives. The national

officials include Zuma, Yengeni, Nhleko and Nomvalo. The membership question has sparked concern inside the party because Yengeni and Nhleko have been involved in senior leadership decisions at a time when the MK Party has suspended and expelled several members, among them former spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela, former chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi and Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Party insiders said the issue was embarrassing because Yengeni and Nhleko had taken part in leadership processes while their membership status was now in question. One senior party insider said the matter could deepen mistrust inside the MK Party, especially among members who believed disciplinary processes had been used to deal with political opponents.

“You should ask president Zuma if he knew whether his trusted lieutenants

had membership or not. I bet you, he knows nothing,” said the insider.

“This will shock him because he will realise that he has surrounded himself with people who are not even active members of his own party but they are holding top positions.

“This is shocking and embarrassing because Nhleko and Yengeni have been involved in decisions of suspending and expelling members from the party, while they themselves are not even members in good standing.” Another senior leader said the controversy could damage the party’s image at the branch level, where members were expected to pay for and renew their membership. “Members who are fully committed to the party and have paid up membership will view this as a slap in the face,” the leader said.

Ndhlela was suspended and later expelled after falling out with the party leadership. Mokoena-Zondi was also removed from her position as chief whip, while Zuma-Sambudla was expelled from the party on Thursday. Yengeni and Nhleko have been central figures in the party’s national leadership during this period. Yengeni is a former ANC chief whip and chairperson of Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence. After leaving the ANC, he joined the MK Party and quickly rose to become one of Zuma’s senior advisers. Nhleko, a former police minister under Zuma’s administration, was also appointed to a senior position

after the MK Party emerged as a major political force in the 2024 elections.