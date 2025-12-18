European leaders warned after offering force to try secure ceasefire in Ukraine

His comments came a day after European leaders met in Berlin and offered to assemble a protection force to help secure a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

“When Putin says how he wants to proceed, then we will see what that might consist of in detail,” Pistorius said when asked what contribution Germany’s armed forces could make.

Russia has previously categorically rejected the deployment of foreign troops to monitor a ceasefire.

Pistorius said he broadly supported the idea of having European boots on the ground but noted that he had not been involved in the recent negotiations in Berlin, which he said had, for good reason, been conducted within a small circle.

He pointed to unresolved questions, including whether any German deployment would require parliamentary approval and issues of command and control, such as “under whose command what takes place, where and within what framework.”

“At this stage, this is about Europeans—quite naturally—committing themselves to sharing responsibility and being involved at the negotiating table in the further course of developments,” Pistorius said.

European leaders on Monday offered to assemble a protection force to help secure a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, following the conclusion of high-level talks in Berlin.

A joint statement said a Europe-led force, supported by the United States, would back Ukraine’s armed forces and ensure the security of airspace and maritime areas, “including through operating inside Ukraine.”

The proposed protection force is one of several commitments the signatory states are offering in the event that an agreement to end the war is reached.

The statement was signed by the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Poland, Italy, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, as well as European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

There was no immediate reaction from Washington.

Discussions about an international force to help protect Ukraine have been under way for some time. The United States has ruled out participating directly in such a force, although President Donald Trump has said in the past that Washington would be prepared to support European allies, including from the air.

France and Britain have long pushed for concrete preparations for a multinational peacekeeping operation, while Germany has taken a more cautious stance.