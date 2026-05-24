Ex-ANC leader Msibi deploys tribal populism to unseat ANC rivals

Former ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi has resurfaced with a hardline populist campaign targeting ANC power brokers in Mpumalanga, invoking tribal identity, local economic anger and anti-outsider sentiment after his political downfall at the party’s 114th provincial conference in Mbombela.

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