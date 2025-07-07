Ex-ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa’s killer gets 25 years in jail

Sibusiso Ncengwa, the self-confessed killer of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, has been handed 25 years behind bars for the 2017 gruesome murder.

Magaqa met his demise in July 2017, following his disclosure of widespread corruption in the Umzimkhulu local municipality in southern KwaZulu-Natal, where he held an ANC councillor position.

Ncengwa was sentenced on Monday by Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba of the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba, without holding back, stated that even though Ncengwa has confessed to the killing and provided the state with all information, the severity of the crime he committed with impunity remains.

In his confession, Ncengwa named the late Mluleki Ndobe, the former ANC mayor of the Harry Gwala district municipality in southern KwaZulu-Natal, and Zweliphansi Skosana, the former municipal manager at Umzimkhulu local municipality, as those who ordered the hit.

He also implicated Mdu Ncalane, a senior employee of the eThekwini municipality, for helping to move money during a dispute in jail that arose after it was revealed that the main hitmen had underpaid their accomplices.

The money was also required to cover legal fees.

Clear disregard for life

Mlaba said there were no compelling circumstances, as pleaded by Ncengwa’s lawyer, that persuaded the court to deviate from the prescribed sentence for offenders convicted of murder.

The judge also said Ncengwa has demonstrated clear disregard for life, and his actions were purely driven by his unrestrained desire to make money.

“The only motivation was financial gain,” Mlaba said before sentencing Ncengwa.

For killing Magaqa, Ncengwa got 25 years; another 25 years were for conspiracy to commit murder; he was also handed five years for the attempted murder of Jabulile Msiya, Nompumelelo Mafa, and Jabu Mzizi.

The rest of the years were for having illegal firearms and malicious damage to property during the shooting.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning that Ncengwa may be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

