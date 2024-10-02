Ex-ANCYL boss Maine replaced NW as arts, culture, sports MEC

The North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has removed former ANC Youth League president Collen Maine as MEC for arts, culture, sports and recreation.

Maine has been replaced by Virginia Tlhapi, said Mokgosi, who made this announcement on Tuesday in Mahikeng.

Maine will be filling the position of deputy speaker at the North West Legislature.

Formal announcement by premier

“I wish to take this opportunity to inform the people of the North West of my decision in terms of Section 132 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic to effect changes in the composition of the Provincial Executive Council by appointing Honorable Galebekwe Virginia Tlhapi in the same department.

“I also wish to take this opportunity to thank honourable Maine for his contribution during his tenure as MEC,” said Mokgosi in a statement.

Tlhapi, who was the chairperson of the portfolio committee on education, arts, culture, sports, and recreation, used to occupy her new position two years ago.

Gender disparity in the province’s leadership

This move is said to be aimed at closing the gender parity deficit in the province. Party secretary general Fikile Mbalula had demanded that the province rectify.

The ANC in the province also welcomed Tlhapi and Maine’s new positions.

Maine takes over former deputy speaker Tshepo Khoza’s position after he resigned last month.

ANC provincial spokesperson Tumelo Maruping said Maine brings about vast experience of both the ANC and governance.

“Comrade Maine is the former president of the ANCYL. He is the former member of the provincial Exco of the fifth and seventh administrations, respectively. His deployment to the legislature shall… give new impetus on the oversight role of the house. This given experience,” said Maruping.

Maruping said Mokgosi’s move to appoint Tlhapi was a “very thoughtful decision”.

“Comrade Tlhapi served diligently in the same portfolio during the sixth administration. And he has in-depth knowledge and experience of the portfolio,” he said.

