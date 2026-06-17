Ex-crime intelligence chief names who packed Sindile Mfazi’s Phala Phala files

Former crime intelligence head Mulangi Mphego has dropped new details on allegations that documents linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm scandal disappeared after the death of top police investigator Lt Gen Sindile Mfazi. Mphego has named the people he says packed up the late police general’s Pretoria home and transported its contents to the Eastern Cape.

In a detailed statement issued on Wednesday, Mphego denied claims that he removed documents from Mfazi’s possession. Instead, he has alleged that three individuals—identified only as Felicia, Steve and Luyolo—packed the house on the instructions of Mfazi’s estranged wife, Malindi. He also called for a formal murder investigation into his friend’s death.

The statement marks Mphego’s most detailed public response yet to allegations surrounding Mfazi’s death and claims that documents relating to the Phala Phala matter may have disappeared after the senior police officer died in July 2021.

‘Lie that I cleared out Mfazi’s residence’

“I did not set foot inside Pitso’s Pretoria house, where he died during this entire period. The narrative that I cleared out his residence is a blatant, orchestrated lie,” Mphego said, referring to Mfazi by his nickname.

Mphego said he knew exactly who packed the house, who instructed them, and where the contents were taken.

According to the statement, Malindi instructed Felicia, Steve and Luyolo to pack up the property and transport its contents to East London.

Mphego alleged that the trio loaded the belongings into a black Mercedes-Benz bus before driving it to the Eastern Cape and handing it over to Malindi.

“The packing crew: Pitso’s estranged wife, Malindi, specifically tasked three individuals—Felicia, Steve and Luyolo—to pack up Pitso’s Pretoria house and deliver everything to her in East London,” he said.

‘I never saw the documents’

Mphego’s most important claim was that any documents Mfazi had would have gone with those belongings.

“Any documents Pitso possessed would have been packed into that specific bus and delivered to Malindi. That is exactly where investigators must probe,” he said.

The former intelligence chief also rejected allegations that he had knowledge of documents relating to the Phala Phala scandal.

“I have never had any knowledge that Pitso was investigating Phala Phala or that he held any documents related to it. If such files ever existed, I never saw them,” Mphego said.

No political links to Ramaphosa

He further denied claims that he had political links to President Cyril Ramaphosa or played any role in the alleged disappearance of documents connected to the matter.

While acknowledging that he worked in the Presidency between 2018 and 2023, Mphego said he served as special adviser to former deputy president David Mabuza and never worked for Ramaphosa.

Mphego also called for a formal criminal investigation into allegations of Mfazi’s possible murder in the statement.

“Pitso was my best friend, not a political pawn,” he said.

“I demand nothing less than a rigorous, uncompromised, and formal criminal investigation into the allegations that Pitso was murdered.”

He said he would fully cooperate with any investigation and provide information to law enforcement authorities.

A warning to anonymous accusers

The statement ends with a warning to anonymous social media users who have accused him of involvement in the disappearance of documents.

Mphego said he had already launched legal action against social media platforms and individuals behind what he described as defamatory allegations.

“I know exactly who you are. See you in court,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content