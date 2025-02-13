Is Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joining top radio station?

Power FM, a Gauteng-based commercial radio station, is rumoured to be pursuing former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson and parliamentarian Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

And the politician is said to be salivating at the dangled carrot.

The rumours come after allegations that the ANC is also negotiating with Ndlozi to join the party and send him back to parliament to reinforce its capacity.

Although Ndlozi’s next career move is still a bit foggy, allegations that he might join Power FM were given credence by the station’s boss Given Mkhari’s impromptu decision to organise his Chairman’s Conversation tomorrow, an event that previously took several months to organise.

Launching a media career?

Could this be Ndlozi’s first step to join Power FM and cut his teeth in the media space?

Sources allege that the talk radio station owned by MSG Afrika Group, which is chaired by entrepreneur and former radio presenter Given Mkhari, wants Ndlozi to be behind the mic in April.

The link to Power FM comes after Ndlozi stated in an interview with public broadcaster SABC that he has resigned from the EFF. Ndlozi further stated that he was leaving politics to pursue a career in academia and civil society.

However, Sunday World understands that he has been spotted at Given Mkhari’s Bryanston home for the past three months, apparently planning his radio debut. But is he capable of holding the attention of the listeners?

Set to start in April

Ndlozi, affectionately known as “the people’s bae”, will allegedly start working at the station in April. He will replace economist journalist Lerato Mbele on her show. If Ndlozi joins the station, it will give the station a significant competitive advantage. The reason being that he has access to prominent guests that are difficult for regular journalists to bring to the studio for interviews.

Ndlozi, 39, who holds a PhD, gained fame after joining the EFF in 2014. Additionally, he served as the party’s first official spokesperson until 2020. He said during the SABC interview that the EFF suspended him for six weeks before the party’s elective conference.

Suspended before resignation

Ndlozi said the suspension didn’t rely on the code of conduct of the EFF summoned by its constitution.

It largely rested on two counts. He said he was accused of being part of the infiltration strategy by rival political party Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP). Also that he knew that EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was going to join the MKP. He was accused of failing to inform the leadership of this fact.

Ndlozi denied being a double agent. Even though their political philosophies have changed, Ndlozi remains close friends with Shivambu.

The latter quit the EFF in 2024 for Jacob Zuma’s MKP, and is now the party’s secretary general. Despite the EFF exodus, the two have not been afraid to discuss their connection to the press.

