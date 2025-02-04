Ex-minister Bongo due in court for graft-related charges

The Cape Town magistrate’s court is scheduled to hear the former state security minister Bongani Bongo’s case on Tuesday.

Bongo was taken into custody earlier on Tuesday morning on suspicion of corruption, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

The charges are related to an incident that occurred between September and October of 2017, according to Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

Former National Assembly member

Bongo allegedly approached a member of the portfolio committee on public enterprises at the time in an effort to stop an upcoming session where the Eskom board was supposed to be held accountable.

“Eventually, the suspect secured the meeting wherein he indicated that the portfolio committee sitting with the Eskom board cannot proceed as planned and indicated that was possible if the member named his price [gratification],” said Mogale.

“The accused was sworn in as a member of the executive and cabinet as the minister of state security and became a member of the National Assembly, a position he occupied until 28 May 2024. He is no longer a member of parliament.”

Hawks head pushes for justice

All MPs, he clarified, are subject to the code of ethics, the constitution, the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004, and the Powers, Privileges, and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, No. 4 of 2004.

Hawks’ national head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, reiterated the organisation’s resolve to combat corruption.

Lebeya also urged the prosecution to make sure that justice is done for the South African people and praised the serious corruption investigation team.

“The directorate will continue to execute its mandate without fear, favour, or prejudice,” said Lebeya.

