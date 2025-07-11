Ex-Minister Dina Pule gives David Mabuza Beyoncé tribute fit for a king

Former Communications Minister Dina Pule delivered a moving tribute to the late former Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza, invoking the soul-stirring power of Beyoncé’s song I Was Here to honour the man many in Mpumalanga called their pillar and provider.

Addressing mourners at a memorial service held at Phola Trust, near Hazyview, Pule opened her speech by reading the entire lyrics to the global anthem of legacy and impact.

Her voice trembled as she declared: “I left this world a little better just because I was here.”

She concluded: “I have done, I lived. I was here.”

Iconic lyrics resonated with Mabuza’s life

The lyrics, immortalised by US superstar Beyoncé during a historic United Nations performance in 2012, have since become an international call to live a life of purpose.

For Pule, there was no better way to honour Mabuza — the man they affectionately called “Boet” — than to echo those words.

In the eyes of many in Mpumalanga, Mabuza was here. He lived, he loved, and he left a mark that may take generations to fully comprehend.

Pule, who grew up around Phola, described him not only as a political giant, but as a selfless big brother. He personally ensured that women and grassroots activists had what they needed to survive and lead.

“We had nothing. We were supported by Comrade DD and other comrades. They supported all of us, financially, we did not have anything,” Pule said.

She reminded the crowd that Mabuza’s generosity wasn’t hearsay — it was legendary.

“There is no one who doesn’t know that comrade DD supported everyone, including the ANC itself. The chairperson of the province [Mandla Ndlovu] will tell you.”

Remembered for his generosity

She revealed that women leaders within the ANC Women’s League, many of whom were struggling financially, received vehicles from Mabuza so they could carry out their work effectively. Among them was current Bushbuckridge Local Municipality Mayor Lydia Moroane.

“Comrade Lydia, if I can ask you to stand up and say how many cars did you have from Comrade DD. Comrade Lydia became the provincial secretary of the Women’s League in 2015. And she was supported by Comrade DD. She did not have a car. She came from Bushbuckridge without owning a car as she was a teacher.”

The crowd nodded knowingly as Pule spoke of the Masibuyele KuJehova gospel group. The group had also received help from Mabuza in their time of need.

Dressed in ANC Women’s League regalia, the group attended the memorial service. They sang spiritual songs about death and the return of Christ. All this under a tent pitched 100 metres from the local cemetery — though Mabuza will not be buried there.

Pule thanked Mabuza’s widow, Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, for sharing her husband with so many.

DD Mabuza Foundation

“Thanks Sesi Nonhlanhla that you supported him when he did all that. You didn’t say, ‘Don’t do it’. I spent time drinking tea at Boet’s place until 2am. You never chased me out of your house.”

She praised the DD Mabuza Foundation for building countless homes for destitute women. And for taking decisive action where others delayed.

“There are so many things he did that we cannot count,” she said.

Recalling a moment from the 2015 ANC Women’s League conference, she said: “It was very cold. Comrade DD bought all of you tracksuits and went to fetch a truck loaded with food. He also brought you blankets.”

Pule concluded her tribute with a challenge.

Challenge to comrades

“Maybe we should write that book about him. Maybe we should. Everyone remembers DD for his generous hand. He is also remembered for being decisive. When there was a need to take a decision, Comrade DD did not care whether it would be seen as a wrong or right decision later. He took a decision.”

Through her words — and Beyoncé’s — Mabuza was remembered not just as a politician, but as a presence. A provider. A protector. And a man whose legacy is not measured in office titles, but in the warmth of the homes he built. In the wheels he provided, and the women he empowered.

He was here.

