Ex-minister Kodwa to find out next week if case will be dropped

Former Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa will have to wait until next month to hear if corruption charges against him will be dropped.

This was revealed on Thursday during proceedings at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

Kodwa and his co-accused, businessman Jehan Mackay, made a brief appearance in court on Thursday.

Gauteng DPP has not yet made a decision on representations

During the proceedings, prosecutor Neville Mogagabe told the court that the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has not yet made a decision regarding representations from Kodwa and Mackay to have charges against them withdrawn.

Mogagabe said the prosecution’s boss is still applying his mind on the representations made.

Kodwa and Mackay’s last court appearance was on October 3. During that, Mogagabe said the DPP’s outcome on their representation request will be ready by October 24. However, on the date date (today, October 24) the outcome was not ready.

In August, Mackay made representations to the regional head of the specialised commercial crime unit. He requested for charges against him to be withdrawn. However, his representations were unsuccessful. Mackay then submitted his representations to the DPP.

Through his lawyer Zola Majavu, Kodwa also made ssome indications. He said if representations to have charges against him withdrawn are unsuccessful, he is ready for the trial. As such, he will ask the court for a trial date.

Matter postponed to November 1st

Magistrate Phillip Venter postponed the matter to November 1. This is for the DPP’s office to give an outcome on the representations for withdrawal of charges made by the two.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane gave details after the postponement. Speaking outside the court, she said the DPP’s decision is not ready because he is still applying his mind. He also has a lot of consultations to do, she added.

“The person dealing with the representations would be in contact with the docket for the first time. The DPP has to go through the docket and consult the prosecutor. And the delays that have been happening are reasonable…,” said Mjonondwane.

Mackay is the director of Tactical Software Systems (TSS). He is also a former senior executive of Enterprise Outsourcing Holdings (EOH).

Kodwa and Mackay are out on R30, 000 bail each. They are facing charges of contravention of the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Act, and corruption.

Both men are accused of engaging in corrupt activities involving bribes worth more than R1.6-million.

Kodwa allegedly compensated for his interventions

The state claims that Kodwa was compensated for his interventions in government procurement processes. This was while he was the ANC spokesperson from April 2015 to February 2016. These compensations were to further the interests of Mackay, TSS, and EOH. They were made with payments and opulent lodging. The compensations were valued at more than R1.6-million. They were either directly from Mackay or through assistance from Mackay.

“In February 2015, the State Information Technology Agency [Sita], a state-owned …information technology company, advertised a tender worth R360-million. This was for the appointment of two separate service providers. For the provision of a platinum access service solution to government for five years. Sita could not render the said service,” said Mjonondwane.

“Nine companies, including EOH, were shortlisted for the tender. And communication between the two accused suggests that EOH was disqualified. Mackay then approached Kodwa for his intervention. This allegedly resulted in the tender being cancelled,” said Mjonondwane.

