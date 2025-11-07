‘Ex-minister Malusi Gigaba not arrested, won’t appear in court,’ says IDAC

Former finance and public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba has not been placed under arrest and will not be appearing in court on Friday.

Henry Mamothame, the spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), disclosed this information.

In a statement on Friday, Mamothame said: “Kindly note that Mr Malusi Gigaba has not been placed under arrest.

“He is engaging IDAC, and there will be no court appearance today. IDAC will not be commenting any further on the matter.”

Earlier on Friday, Gigaba said he would appear in court after being informed by the NPA that he would be charged in connection with procurement activities at state-owned entity Transnet.

His private office released a media statement revealing this information.

“Dr Knowledge Nkanyezi Malusi Silwanetshe Gigaba has been informed by the National Prosecuting Authority that he is required to attend court on November 7, 2025, where he will be formally charged in connection with ongoing proceedings related to procurement activities at Transnet.

“Dr Gigaba will appear in accordance with the summons and in full respect of the law. He reaffirms his commitment to cooperating with the judicial process and expresses confidence in the integrity and fairness of South Africa’s legal system,” reads the statement from Gigaba’s private office.

Willingness to cooperate

Gigaba said: “I respect the processes of our constitutional democracy and will continue to cooperate fully with the legal system as it performs its duties.

“My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office—my actions have always been guided by policy, process, and the values of accountability and service.”

The media statement by Gigaba’s private office came after reports in the media stating that a former public enterprises minister would be handing himself over to police at a Pretoria police station.

Gigaba is the co-chairperson of parliament’s joint standing committee on military veterans and defence.

