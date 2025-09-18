Ex-MKP Women’s League boss Musa Dube to lead Mayibuye Women’s Movement

Floyd Shivambu, the leader of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, has appointed Musa “Dr Nozi” Dube as the first president of the newly formed Mayibuye Women’s Movement.

Shivambu characterised Dube, a former convenor of the Gauteng uMkhonto weSizwe Women’s League, as an experienced leader with a solid foundation in community development and politics.

Shivambu stated that Dube has received a mandate to establish women’s structures throughout the country.

Focus on upcoming elections

“She has played a significant role in different sectors, including advocacy of HIV/Aids, the participation of women in the economy, and the cooperation with events and development of communities.

“Her appointment as the president of the Mayibuye Women’s Movement will significantly enhance the life of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement,” stated Shivambu.

In her acceptance speech, Dube said her major objective is to ensure that action is taken on gender-based violence and femicide.

“We all have to hit the ground running, and I have no doubt that we will work together to advance the organisation’s vision and mandate. For us, it is obviously to recruit and mobilise,” she said.

“As amakhosikazi [women] of South Africa, it is our responsibility to ensure a sweeping victory in the upcoming local government elections and the 2029 elections, enabling us to seize power and implement our strategic goals as a collective.”

Emancipation of women

She emphasised that, although she is steering the women’s structure, it should not be a one-woman show but teamwork to ensure that the vision of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement is achieved.

Dube stated that the women’s structure will focus on supporting women who have been overlooked, addressing all women’s issues in a practical manner, and reaching out to every woman, including street vendors.

“The empowerment and emancipation of women has often been reduced to mere rhetoric, recycled in speeches year after year, with little action taken or very few results achieved,” she said.

