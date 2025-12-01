Ex-Prasa boss Lucky Montana resigns as MKP MP

Former PRASA chief executive turned politician Lucky Montana has resigned as a Member of Parliament for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).

Montana announced his departure on Monday, confirming that he had informed the party of his intention to step down months ago.

Approached leadership on stepping down

“Early this year, I approached the leadership of MKP to say that I intend to step down as Member of the National Assembly at the end of the year. On 30 August 2025, I formally wrote to Dr Hlophe & Chief Whip Colleen Makhubela confirming the same. Today, my resignation takes effect,” wrote Montana on his X account.

His resignation marks the end of his short but high-profile term in Parliament amid his fight with SARS over a R55-million tax bill.

SARS claims that audits spanning a 10-year period from 2009 to 2019 uncovered undeclared income and capital gains. With penalties and interest included, the debt totals roughly R55-million.

Agency seeks to liquidate assets

The agency has launched a sequestration application, seeking to seize and liquidate Montana’s assets after he failed to settle the claimed amount. SARS says Montana’s declared assets are far below the debt, making insolvency proceedings necessary.

He has denied the claims. He also alleges that SARS relied on what he believes to be a fake court judgment to justify the debt and describes the matter as a political witch-hunt.

Sunday World previously reported that Montana had opened a criminal case against SARS on claims that the court judgement was fabricated. In response, SARS warned him to withdraw, threatening to air his tax information.

“From where I sit, and considering the misguided response by Sars, I am even more convinced that the default judgement and court order do not exist. The personal decision I have taken to open a criminal case with the police remains correct.

“The only way for Edward Kieswetter to avoid or end any public spat is to publish the default judgment and court order that Sars obtained against me. If SARS does this, we will then focus on resolving the matter. I will not be threatened nor deterred by Edward Kieswetter,” said Montana.

