Ex-premier Chupu Mathabatha steps aside as ANC Limpopo chair

Former Limpopo premier Chupu Mathabatha has stepped aside as the provincial chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) with immediate effect.

This is revealed in a leaked letter dated September 1 2025 that Sunday World has seen, which Mathabatha has addressed to Fikile Mbalula, the ANC Secretary General.

Mathabatha cites misconduct and rampant unethical behaviour that goes against the party values in relation to the conference of the Vhembe and Waterberg regions for his sudden stepping aside.

The letter read: “I would like to formally inform the national executive committee of my decision to step aside as the chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo province, effective immediately.

“This decision is motivated by the concerning misconduct and lack of ANC values that I have observed within the organisation in the province, particularly in relation to the processes towards and conduct within the conference of the Vhembe and Waterberg regions,” said Mathabatha.

Upholding personal reputation

Mathabatha continued to state: “In order to uphold my reputation and integrity, I cannot stand aloof to such unethical and un-ANC tendencies occurring under my leadership. I always stand available to deliberate these issues further with the national office bearers of the ANC at their convenience and make myself available for any interviews. Until then, I will step aside to allow the organisation to function without my involvement.”

The stepping aside comes nearly two months after the 68-year-old current Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development was among the multitudes of young men presently enrolled in initiation schools (Komeng) to attain their manhood.

Mathabatha was one of several hundred initiates at the Mathabatha initiation school. The school is located in Tjiane village, near his homestead in Tooseng village, Ga-Mphahlele, outside Lebowakgomo in the Capricorn District.

However, he was a no-show at the graduation ceremony and broke the hearts of many who’d looked forward to witnessing his coming-of-age.

