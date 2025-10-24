Ex-TV star causes stink in Ekurhuleni over R1.8bn toilet chemical tender

ActionSA’s newest mayoral hopeful, former Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Khumalo, has wasted no time making his presence felt in Ekurhuleni’s political corridors—demanding answers over a controversial R1.8-billion chemical-toilet tender that he says reeks of corruption and cover-ups.

In a hard-hitting statement released this week, Khumalo called out Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Xhakaza and his administration for allegedly ignoring council processes by failing to table several forensic reports—including a probity audit compiled by the late chief auditor Mpho Mafole in June.

One of most expensive tenders

“ActionSA demands that executive mayor Xhakaza’s administration account for its consistent disregard of council,” Khumalo said.

“Should the administration fail to present the report to the council in October, it will strongly suggest a cover-up and further promote maladministration.”

The outspoken TV personality-turned-politician accused the ANC-led metro of paying lip service to transparency while ducking accountability over one of the city’s most expensive tenders.

“The allegations of irregularities in the tender’s selection process are deeply concerning and warrant a thorough investigation,” Khumalo added.

“Mayor Xhakaza’s anti-corruption rhetoric will be meaningless unless followed by decisive action.”

Separation of powers

But the City of Ekurhuleni has hit back, saying Khumalo’s accusations ignore due process.

City spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe told Sunday World that Ekurhuleni “reaffirms the principle of separation of powers” and that “only duly elected councillors, council committees, or the executive acting through established municipal oversight structures may table reports in council”.

Mbengashe emphasised that the municipality “remains committed to transparency, accountability, and good governance”, adding that under the Municipal Finance Management Act all awarded tenders and bid information “are published on the city’s official website for public scrutiny”.

“The city must, however, observe the standing order bylaw for scheduling and tabling reports in council,” Mbengashe said, noting that any reports due to be presented “will be tabled once the proper administrative, legal, and oversight steps have been satisfied.”

Public enemy number one

Khumalo, loved and loathed for his television crusade against drug dealers, said his party would “exhaust every legislative avenue” to force the tabling of the long-delayed report.

He also paid tribute to the late Mafole, whose death he said “underscores the systemic failure to protect whistleblowers and those who take a stand against corruption”.

“His courage serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by those who expose the criminality crippling local government,” Khumalo said.

The ActionSA Ekurhuleni candidate concluded that corruption “must be treated as public enemy number one”, promising that his party’s parliamentary caucus was working on reforms to deliver “a decisive blow to this national crisis”.

