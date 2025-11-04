Explosives specialist Jimmy Roodt arrested for trespassing at G20 host venue

Jimmy Roodt, an expert in bombs and explosives, was taken into custody for allegedly breaching security at Johannesburg’s Nasrec, the G20 host venue.

The operations director of Gauntlet Security Solutions was apprehended on Monday after allegedly attempting to bypass safety protocols in a bid to prove weaknesses in the venue’s security systems.

South Africa is set to host the prestigious G20 Leaders’ Summit at Nasrec on November 22 and 23, where global leaders are expected to gather to discuss pressing global issues.

The country has described the security operation around the summit as one of its most extensive ever.

Deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi confirmed Roodt’s arrest, stating that his actions were part of an ill-conceived attempt to undermine the country’s readiness to host the event.

Swift response commended

“His stunt at Nasrec was an attempt at proving his falsehood that South Africa’s security apparatus was not ready to secure the forthcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“Jimmy Roodt’s arrest is a clear demonstration that the law enforcement agencies are more than ready to ensure the security of all delegates to the G20 Leaders Summit,” said Baloyi.

Baloyi commended the swift response of the security personnel who detained Roodt before any disruption could occur.

He said the incident should reassure citizens and international partners that South Africa’s preparations for the G20 are both thorough and effective.

He also highlighted that the country has already successfully hosted over 130 G20 preparatory meetings at various levels, from ministerial gatherings to sessions involving governors of central banks.

Baloyi confirmed that no incident was reported in all meetings, emphasising that this track record proves the robustness of the country’s security measures.

