‘Extreme poverty is driving force behind hijacked buildings’ — Panyaza Lesufi

The commission of inquiry into the deadly fire that destroyed the Usindiso Building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, found that a severe shortage of affordable housing was driving low-income people into dangerous buildings.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said this when releasing the final report of the commission at the Gauteng EXCO Lekgotla Outcomes briefing on Tuesday.

The Usindiso fire killed 77 people and led to the commission being set up under retired judge Sisi Khampepe.

The commission’s work was divided into two parts. Part A zoomed into the direct causes of the fire. Part B investigated the broader problem of hijacked and unsafe buildings in the inner city.

Nearly 110 buildings inspected

Lesufi stated that the report landed on his desk on June 30. It was analysed by the State Law Advisory Services before being released to the public.

The commission inspected nearly 110 buildings and uncovered conditions that challenge widely held beliefs about hijacked buildings.

“The investigation challenges the common assumption that ‘hijacked’ buildings are the primary problem. Evidence shows that only a small minority (5.74%) of properties had allegations of rent collection by non-owners.

“The crisis is instead driven by extreme poverty and a severe lack of affordable housing. [Thus] forcing people into unsafe living conditions,” said Lesufi.

He said almost 80% of properties had fire hazards, and more than 70% had no fire safety equipment. Escape routes were often blocked, and combustible materials were widely used.

Around 77% of properties did not have basic services such as water, sanitation, electricity, and refuse removal. This created unsafe conditions and led to dangerous illegal connections.

Non-compliance with City by-laws

The report also found that overcrowding, poor structural integrity, non-compliance with city by-laws, and weak enforcement had worsened the situation.

It further revealed that the city’s budget for social housing was inadequate. Private developers faced serious obstacles to investing in housing.

“The city’s inability to provide emergency accommodation has paralysed evictions, trapping residents. Buildings are overcrowded and lack basic services like water and electricity. This leads to squalid conditions, illegal utility connections, and extreme fire risks as tenants use flammable materials for light and heat,” said Lesufi.

The report further recommended urgent action by the City of Johannesburg. This is including revision of the Inner-City Housing Implementation Plan (ICHIP) with the help of experts. Providing basic services such as water, electricity, sanitation, and refuse removal to affected buildings. And engaging structural engineers to assess and repair dangerous buildings – among other things.

“The Office of the Premier has since written to the city’s executive mayor proposing the establishment of a joint provincial and local government team to deal with the implementation of the recommendations contained in the provisional and final reports,” said Lesufi.

