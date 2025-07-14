Fallout in Mpumalanga MKP as caucus lays complaint against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Deep divisions have surfaced within the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) in Mpumalanga as the party’s provincial chief whip, Tshepo Sikhosana, formally raised serious concerns over the conduct of provincial convener Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In a letter dated July 13 and addressed to MKP senior official Joe Ndhlela, Sikhosana accuses Mkhwebane of fostering “disunity”, disregarding caucus protocols, and creating an environment of fear and insecurity among members of the provincial legislature.

“[As] the provincial caucus members, we are writing to express deep concern formally regarding the continued conduct of convener Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which is negatively affecting the functioning, unity, and safety of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party in the Mpumalanga province legislature,” wrote Sikhosana.

The letter alleges that Mkhwebane frequently calls meetings at the last minute, without proper consultation or consideration for members’ schedules and logistical challenges.

Threatened with removal

Even more troubling, Sikhosana claims, is the pressure placed on members to attend these meetings under threat.

“It has become a recurring pattern that the convener calls meetings at the last hour with no proper consultation or consideration for members’ schedules and responsibilities.

“What is even more troubling is that attendance is often demanded forcefully, without due regard for the professional and logistical implications this has on our work and safety,” reads the letter.

Since assuming office, Mkhwebane’s leadership style has reportedly drawn growing concern within the caucus, with accusations of disrespect and threats of removal directed at provincial members.

Sikhosana writes that such behaviour is not only “dismissive” but has also eroded trust within the party’s internal structures.

“Several members have reported that she frequently threatens to remove them, further eroding confidence and cohesion within the ranks even on social media.”

Sikhosana has also raised alarm over the safety of party members, urging that any meetings deemed important be held at the official MKP offices in the Nelspruit legislature boardroom.

“If the meeting she is calling is indeed as important as claimed, it should be held at the Nelspruit boardroom of the legislature [MKP offices], where proper facilities, security, and accessibility can be guaranteed,” the chief whip wrote.

Call for urgent intervention

The letter, which was received late on Sunday evening, calls on Ndhlela’s office to take swift action to address escalating tensions and ensure the safety and morale of members is not further compromised.

“We are therefore calling on your office to intervene urgently. The situation is unsustainable and is severely undermining the morale and operational unity of our members in Mpumalanga,” Sikhosana warned.

He concluded with a firm appeal: “We trust that you will treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and initiate the necessary steps to protect the integrity of our organisation and its members.”

Mkhwebane had not responded to our questions by the time of publication. Once she responds, we will include her response in the story.

The internal fallout comes as the MKP continues to build its profile following its recent entrance into the national political arena.

However, the letter reveals growing pains and internal power struggles that may jeopardise the stability of the party’s provincial operations.

