Family relieved as ANC suspends councillor who dragged member to death

The family of Siyabonga Makhoba is relieved that the KwaZulu-Natal ANC has moved swiftly to suspend the councillor of the Mandeni local municipality, who is allegedly behind his brutal murder.

The family added that the suspension of Siphesihle Ntuli of ward 17 is a step in the right direction.

Ntuli was suspended on Thursday after the family demanded justice. This was over the matter where he allegedly dragged Makhoba with his van in November 2023. He was later found dead in April last year.

His suspension was undertaken after the family wrote to the ANC in the General Gizenga Mpanza (Ilembe) to demand justice. The family said it was unfair to have Ntuli continuing with his work while facing serious charges.

Family demanded justice

“We request the ANC to launch an urgent, independent investigation into the councillor’s involvement. Suspend the councillor pending the outcome of the investigation. Provide clarity on any internal action taken to date. And reaffirm the ANC’s commitment to justice, ethical leadership, and accountability.

“We are available to provide further information or cooperate with any investigation. We urge your office to act swiftly to prevent further injustice and restore public confidence,” the family wrote to the ANC last month.

On Thursday, the ANC suspended Ntuli.

“The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has taken decisive action by summarily suspending the membership of its ward 17 councillor in the Mandeni local municipality and concurrently effecting the councillor’s removal from office,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

“These measures follow serious allegations of violent conduct against members of the public.

ANC takes action

“The ANC views with utmost gravity the disturbing reports about the councillor. He… has been implicated in incidents of abuse of members of the public, including two allegations of rape and a brutal assault.”

The family welcomed the move by the ANC, saying the action has brought them comfort.

“This bold and principled step has brought us comfort as a family. And relief to the broader Ward 17 community in kwaSthebe… We thank the ANC for standing with justice, victims, and communities. Your decision has reassured us of the ANC’s commitment to ethical leadership and accountability.

“We find comfort in knowing that Ward 17 is now free from a leader who caused us such pain,” the family said in a letter addressed to the ANC and seen by Sunday World.

