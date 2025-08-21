Fannie Masemola gives Shadrack Sibiya chance to respond to misconduct allegations

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has given his deputy, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, an opportunity to make representations regarding his possible suspension or transfer, following allegations of serious misconduct.

The move, outlined in a letter dated Tuesday, August 19, but only served on Sibiya on Wednesday night, has sparked a heated response from Sibiya’s camp, who view it as an attempt to undermine broader investigations into corruption and political interference in the justice system.

The letter accuses Sibiya, a high-ranking officer in the South African Police Service (SAPS), of actions that allegedly hindered investigations into politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Monday deadline

Sibiya has until 10am on Monday, August 25, to submit his written response. In the letter, Masemola outlines four key allegations against Sibiya. These include claims that he gave unauthorised instructions to withdraw case dockets from the KZN Political Killings Task Team.

These dockets were reportedly moved to the divisional commissioner for detective and forensic services. This allegedly caused delays in the investigations.

​The letter also accuses Sibiya of failing to follow the national commissioner’s instructions. Also attempting to defeat the course of justice, and damaging the reputation of SAPS.

However, Masemola’s tone in the letter suggests that the process is not yet final.

“You are entitled to submit written representations regarding the possible suspension or temporary transfer,” the letter states.

​This opportunity for Sibiya to respond is being framed by SAPS leadership as a just process. It is a fair and transparent step in addressing the allegations.

Broader power play

Sibiya’s supporters, however, see the letter as part of a broader power play. They argue that Masemola is attempting to side-line Sibiya. That he wants to take control of the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the justice system.

“This is not about giving Sibiya a fair chance to respond. This is about Masemola trying to usurp the powers of the commission of inquiry,” said a source close to Sibiya. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

The timing of the letter has also drawn criticism. While it is dated August 19, Sibiya only received it on the evening of August 20.

“Why was the letter delayed? This is clearly a calculated move to put Sibiya on the back foot,” the source added.

Serious accusations

The allegations against Sibiya centre on his alleged interference with the Political Killings Task Team. And the team was established to investigate politically motivated murders in KZN. These cases are highly sensitive and have significant political and public implications.

According to the letter, Sibiya’s actions allegedly hindered or delayed investigations. This he did by withdrawing case dockets from the task team without the knowledge or authorisation of the National Commissioner.

​The letter further claims that these actions may have undermined the course of justice. They may have also brought the SAPS into disrepute. ​While Masemola’s letter emphasises the opportunity for Sibiya to present his side of the story, Sibiya’s camp sees it differently.

They argue that the move is part of a broader strategy to neutralise Sibiya. To control the narrative around corruption and political interference in the justice system.

The letter’s timing has also fuelled suspicions. The fact that it was served a day after it was dated raises questions about the intent behind this process, a source added.

What’s next for Sibiya?

Sibiya now has a limited window to respond to the allegations. If he fails to submit his written representations by the Monday deadline, Masemola will make a decision. It may be a decision on his suspension or transfer without further notice. ​

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on Sibiya and Masemola. Will Sibiya fight back against the allegations? Or will Masemola move forward with the suspension? For now, the battle lines are drawn, and the nation waits to see how this high-stakes drama will unfold.

