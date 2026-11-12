ANC activists fear West Rand could go ‘right wing’ in coalition talks

African National Congress (ANC) activists in Gauteng’s West Rand have raised concerns that personal grudges and interests may lead regional leaders to prefer coalitions with the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus, potentially sidelining parties that are more closely aligned with its working-class and pro-poor politics.

ANC insiders claim that regional leaders discussed shutting out the South African Communist Party (SACP), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other parties during a special regional executive committee meeting on Monday. The DA and Freedom Front Plus occupy the market-orientated right of South African politics. Both oppose central elements of the ANC’s redistribution programme. The SACP and EFF compete more directly for the ANC’s working-class constituency.

Play Mute Play advert

One activist said that during the Monday meeting, the regional secretary, Mkhuseli Jokazi opposed working with the SACP after the communists defeated the ANC in his home ward. The activist said the regional treasurer Nozuko Best opposed One Merafong Organisation (OMO), while the regional chairperson William Matsheke, also mayor of Rand West municipality, allegedly expressed reservations about ActionSA.

An insider said:

“This whole thing is not about serving our people”.

The source claimed regional leaders wanted to secure political positions and retain access to municipal resources. The person said the ANC wanted the Mogale City deputy mayoralty and several mayoral committee positions under a “right wing” DA-led administration.

Frustrations entered the discussion

The regional leadership denies that individual preferences have influenced its coalition process. Also, a regional source with direct knowledge of the Regional Executive Committee (REC) meeting disputed claims that the committee adopted a preferred coalition partner. However, the source confirmed that individual leaders aired frustrations about parties being considered for possible agreements.

“I do recall the treasurer on the issue of OMO,” the source said. “I do recall the secretary on the issue of the SACP on the basis of his ward.”

The source said the SACP’s electoral gains had created tension inside the ANC. “Remember, the SACP won the ward of the regional secretary,” the source said.

READ MORE: Group of mayors elected to lead West Rand ANC amid fallout from court challenge

The source, however, denied that Matsheke opposed ActionSA. The person maintained that the meeting considered different possibilities without committing the ANC. “There’s no formal position. It was just an issue of scenarios.”

The person said the REC ultimately resolved to await the ANC national executive committee’s coalition framework. “All in all, it was resolved that we must wait for the directive of the NEC sitting on Thursday,” said the source.

Region acted under national mandate

An official statement confirms that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula directed the appointment of a regional negotiation committee. The committee must engage opposition parties and explore possible local government unity arrangements across affected West Rand municipalities. It must report into a process controlled by the ANC’s provincial and national leadership.

“The committee will be guided by the national framework as presented by the national executive committee,” the statement said. The region therefore has a legitimate mandate to assess local conditions, test political positions and advise Luthuli House. The danger is that personal rivalries could distort that advice before national leaders make the final decision.

READ MORE: Mbalula tightens his grip on ANC coalition talks by centralising negotiations

The contradiction appears most sharply in Mogale City, where no party secured a majority. The DA holds 27 of the council’s 77 seats. The ANC has 23, the Freedom Front Plus seven and ActionSA seven. The EFF holds six seats, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party two and the SACP one. A governing majority requires 39 seats.

The regional source said the ANC considered allowing the DA to lead Mogale under a local version of the government of national unity. “If you look at that model, you then allow the DA to lead the composition of that council,” the source said.

Region denies choosing partners

The alternative would require the ANC to assemble several smaller parties. The source said those parties could each demand municipal positions in exchange for their support. “Once you start negotiating with them, they either put money or they put a position,” he said. “That’s what we don’t want.”

ANC West Rand spokesperson David Serojane denied that the REC selected any preferred party. “The special REC meeting did not resolve to pursue coalition agreements with the DA, Freedom Front Plus or any other specific political party,” Serojane said.

He said the REC instead established a regional negotiation committee under instructions from Mbalula. The committee must consult every party represented in the region’s municipal councils.

It will consolidate those discussions and submit recommendations to the ANC’s national coalition negotiation committee. “The Regional Negotiation Committee’s responsibility is to engage, listen, consult, consolidate and report,” Serojane said.

“It is not a decision-making structure mandated to independently conclude coalition agreements.”

READ MORE: Mashaba ‘willing to talk with everyone’ about coalitions, as ActionSA gains ground in Gauteng

Serojane also rejected claims that individual objections influenced the process. “We wish to dismiss these claims as inaccurate and without any basis in the formal resolutions,” he said.

He denied that the REC agreed to any allocation. “The REC did not adopt any resolution to surrender the Mogale City mayoralty to the DA,” he said.

He added that coalition decisions could not rest on arithmetic alone. “Political stability, governance capacity, policy considerations and the interests of residents must remain central,” Serojane said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter