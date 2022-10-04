Fight for City of Joburg mayorship gets more intense

The controversy over the mayorship of the City of Joburg is far from over after Mpho Phalatse filed another application at the Johannesburg High Court to have a council meeting in which she was booted out declared “unlawful”.

Phalatse lost her position as mayor to ANC’s Dada Marero through a motion of no confidence on Friday.

“I have filed papers in the high court in Johannesburg to have last week’s special council meeting of the City of Johannesburg declared unlawful. We will not stand by while the ANC and its allies use corrupt means to grab power,” said Phalatse.

The matter will be heard on October 11.

Phalatse’s application follows the DA’s announcement on Friday that the party will not rest until it reclaims its power in the metropolitan municipality. The opposition added that it will continue “to fight the forces that put their own greedy agendas ahead of the needs of citizens of this country”.

Phalatse said: “The people of the city voted out the ANC for a better alternative and the DA will fight to the bitter end to ensure that their mandate is served.

“We will focus our attention on regaining the City of Johannesburg and stop the ANC and its partners in the coalition of corruption from looting the city a second time and again paying no heed to the needs of the residents.”

The embattled Phalatse, who reached out to Johannesburg citizens to help save her job, said the DA acknowledges their frustrations following the appointment of a new mayor.

“The DA is well aware of the anger and frustration residents may be feeling, especially if your vote was one of those sold to get the ANC back, but rest assured that the DA will not back down or give in.”

Meanwhile, former DA leader Bongani Baloyi has rung an alarm about an alleged rift between DA leaders and Phalatse. Baloyi, who was addressing the media following the multi-party coalition council meeting, said Phalatse will be welcomed if she decides to join ActionSA, his new political home.

According to ActionSA, Phalatse pleaded with DA leaders at the 11th hour and asked them to back an IFP speaker. This after realising that DA speaker, Alex Christians, will not stand a chance.

ActionSA alleges that DA leaders turned down Phalatse’s plea, hence the City of Joburg has fallen back under the governance of the ANC.

However, Phalatse has refuted the claims and said there is no rift among DA leaders.

“That’s not what happened, and I never gave such a report. All local leaders agreed to speak to their parties about this. Before I made the call, I was intercepted by IFP’s

Mlungisi Mabaso saying his leadership had instructed them to withdraw their candidate and [that] we should field ours,” said Phalatse.

