Fikile Mbalula contradicts own report as 2027 stakes go high

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has contradicted his own verification report, giving the go-ahead for convening a regional conference in the Eastern Cape, apparently because the latest developments do not favour his FM27 ANC presidential bid.

In an apparent realisation that his preferred faction was going to lose the Sarah Baartman regional conference, Mbalula made a dramatic U-turn on what was meant to be Day 1 of the conference.

While delegates were ready and at the conference venue, Mbalula dispatched a letter, which we have seen, halting the conference, saying there were pending disputes.

The letter has angered a lot of comrades who believe their side was winning and that Mbalula’s last-minute change of heart is a “desperate” political maneuver.

The angry grouping had argued that Mbalula was using factional and personal ambitions to manage regional conferences and that his was an approach for his side to win by all means necessary.

This after Mbalula wrote in the controversial letter: “My letter dated 4 February 2026 in relation to the Sarah Baartman Region having achieved its threshold of 70% of branches in good standing that have held successful BGMs in preparation for the regional conference bears reference.

“It has since come to my attention that there are a significant number of disputes that should be finalised before the regional conference can be convened. The finalisation of all pending disputes is a specific condition in my letter which should be met before the regional conference can sit.

“In the light of the above, the regional conference cannot proceed and processes intended to result in the sitting of the conference must be held in abeyance, until these disputes are attended to and finalised. Upon finalisation of all disputes, the province must confirm this in writing to the secretary general in order to mandate the convening of the regional conference.”

Those opposed to this dramatic decision responded, saying such inconsistency was unheard of in the management of conferences in the ANC.

“This is unprecedented and exposes a blatant double standard. Across the country, regional conferences have proceeded despite disputes pending finalisation such as in Alfred Nzo region, Joe Gqabi region and Dr Rubusana region, which all proceeded,” said a senior ANC cadre.

“In each case, the same organisational risks were present, yet the conferences were allowed to run their course. Now, in Sarah Baartman, where an anti-Mabuyane and anti-Mbalula faction clearly emerged as dominant, the conference is abruptly called off mid-process, despite having been duly approved by the very same national office.

“The inescapable conclusion is that the procedure is being selectively enforced, not to protect organisational integrity, but to manage political outcomes. That is not leadership but a factionalised SGO (secretary-general’s office) and factional interference dressed up as governance.”

An ANC NEC leader was also as scathing, saying Mbalula had gone too far and that many might soon lose patience with him.

“The SG issued a final verification report the day before the conference because they were convinced their faction was winning. That was until delegates arrived for conference and went to sleep according to factional leanings, at which point it became apparent that Mbalula’s preferred group bangaphansi (are losing),” charged the angry NEC member.

“Then suddenly there are disputes out of nowhere that is what triggered the letter now stopping the conference. Some of us will lose patience with Mbalula, we cannot allow the organisation to be run in this manner because people are desperate to be leadership.”

