Fikile Mbalula dodges bullet as David Mabuza family decry social media death notice

The family of the late former deputy president David “DD” Mabuza has expressed heartbreak and frustration over learning about his death through social media and news reports — before some relatives were officially informed.

Speaking at the ANC’s main provincial memorial service at Phola Village outside Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Thursday afternoon, Zandile Mabuza, the youngest sister of the late statesman, delivered an emotionally charged tribute that cut through the formalities and addressed Deputy President Paul Mashatile directly.

Family pained by social media announcement

“Deputy president, the country is so cruel. Not even before we, the family, knew about our brother’s passing, they had already posted about him all over social media. Other people had the nerve of calling us just to confirm,” she said, her voice trembling.

Zandile revealed that her brother was the sixth of 12 children — eight girls and four boys. And that he was the fifth to pass away from the family.

She said what devastated her most was not just the manner in which the news broke, but also how the family felt neglected throughout the memorial service arrangements.

“Coming here to pay our last respects to our brother, we had to hustle for chairs, but it’s okay. We have accepted. It’s fine,” she told a sombre crowd of mourners, with Mashatile seated among the dignitaries.

She lamented that even at the memorial service, seats were allocated for dignitaries, not family members.

Put family first

“Our brother lived a lot with the community and not us. The very same community is now cruel. If they see you now, deputy president, they ask, ‘How can we help you?’ When they leave, they forget about you. They didn’t care about us while our brother raised them. I hear the good stories about my brother. We haven’t felt that as a family,” she said.

Her voice cracking, Zandile urged political leaders to treat their families better than her brother had.

“Treat your families well. This thing is so painful. When we complained to our sister [Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi], she would say she is also experiencing the same. We would tell her, ‘Please speak to your boyfriend that we would like to talk to him.’ Family is key.

“The pain we are suffering today will never heal. Maybe you’ll correct yourselves. Our kids never got to sit down with their uncle. They don’t know him. They only see him on TV. But we all say it’s okay. My brother, we will still love you.”

While Zandile and other relatives stopped short of naming anyone, their words landed in a political context that has seen ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula come under fire for announcing Mabuza’s death on social media before the presidency had done so officially.

Some media reports revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa was deeply angered by the premature announcement, which reportedly happened before the family had been fully briefed.

Mbalula defends action

Mbalula, however, defended his actions, saying he was speaking in his personal capacity and out of compassion. But Zandile left no doubt about the family’s deep pain.

“I can’t say the African National Congress failed us, but my brother chose that. He chose to live for the ANC. You must learn, comrades, to show respect next time.”

She said even within the family, they struggled to connect with Mabuza during his years of service.

“You’d wish to hold his hand, but the people of Mpumalanga would push you aside.”

In closing, she invoked her brother’s spirit:

“Even when you live in another world, may your spirit still be with us.”

Media frenzy

Stella Mnisi, aunt to Mabuza’s widow, Nonhlanhla Patience Mabuza, supported Zandile’s views. She further condemned the media frenzy.

“Before I sit down, let me support what Mr Mabuza’s youngest sister Zandile said. It looks like Ubuntu has been lost. When the news of Mr Mabuza’s passing started making rounds, it was not every family member who had been informed.

“We were called as relatives and sent video clips from the TV, with people saying, ‘We have seen that he is gone’. But the family hadn’t held a formal discussion about it. This was painful. Maybe it’s because he was a people’s person. We request the society to behave and avoid hurting families.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content