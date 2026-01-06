Fikile Mbalula labels US ‘imperialist aggressor’, wants Nicolás Maduro released

The African National Congress (ANC) has criticised the United States (US), calling for the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were captured by the US government.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula made the remarks during a media briefing at the Rustenburg Civic Centre in the North West on Tuesday, where he described the US as an “imperialist aggressor”.

“The ANC further calls on peace-loving people in our country, across the continent, and around the world, including within the US, to call for the immediate and unconditional release of president Maduro,” he said.

Attack driven by US greed

He argued that tensions between the US and Venezuela were driven by the South American country’s natural resources. And he added that Washington’s actions violated international law. Mbalula also accused the Trump administration of applying international legal principles selectively.

“The ANC expresses its solidarity with the people of Venezuela, who continue to endure sustained political, economic and diplomatic pressure. As a liberation movement forged in struggle against colonialism, apartheid and external domination, the ANC recognises that such aggression is seldom accidental.

“It is often driven by contests over strategic resources, control of markets, and resistance to the independent development paths chosen by sovereign nations of the global south,” according to Mbalula.

The party has called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to intervene in the matter.

US to “get the oil flowing”

US military personnel acting on direction of President Donald Trump recently kidnapped the couple last week. During a press briefing following the incident, Trump said the US would “run” Venezuela temporarily during the transition, and “get the oil flowing”.

The toppled Venezuelan president has since appeared at the Manhattan federal court, in New York. He pleaded not guilty to narcotics charges.

“I am innocent, I am not guilty, I am a decent man. I am still president of my country,” Maduro, 63, said through an interpreter.

Meanwhile, the DA believes the ANC has displayed hypocrisy in the manner in which they are handling the matter versus how the Russia/Ukraine matter was dealt with.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party urged the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to apply principles equally to all international aggressors including Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation.

DA lambasts ANC stance as biased

The ANC is a long-time ally of Russia, while the DA has been in support of Ukraine.

“This exposes the politically selective and hypocritical means in which the ANC conducts South Africa’s diplomatic relations on the international stage. Diplomacy cannot be built on contradictions and inconsistencies.

“The ANC no longer holds a political majority and cannot continue to show diplomatic hypocrisy and the selective application of international law in South Africa’s international engagements,” according to the DA Dirco Spokesperson Ryan Smith.