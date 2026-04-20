Fikile Mbalula lays down law amid Sisisi Tolashe Chinese SUV scandal

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says any minister who breaches their oath of office should be removed, underscoring that violations of the executive ethics code cannot be overlooked.

He was speaking at a media briefing at Luthuli House on Monday in response to questions about a scandal involving ANC Women’s League president and social development minister Sisisi Tolashe.

Tolashe has come under scrutiny for allegedly accepting two luxury Chinese SUVs donated to the ANC Women’s League and then giving the vehicles to her children.

She is also facing criticism for failing to declare the vehicles in Parliament’s register of members’ interests, as required by the house rules.

“Ministers are guided by the executive code. If a minister breaches that code and their oath of office on matters like this, there is no debate; they will be removed,” Mbalula said.

He added that the matter should primarily be handled by the ANC Women’s League.

“This issue belongs within the Women’s League, and that is the appropriate structure to respond,” he said.

Detailed report not been received

Mbalula said he has not yet received a detailed report on the matter and will request one from Tolashe.

He added that they would also need to engage President Cyril Ramaphosa before taking any further steps.

“I do not have a report at this stage. I will request one from the minister and engage the president on this issue before we consider any action,” he said.

Sunday World previously reported that Tolashe is expected to appear before the ANC’s integrity committee to account for her actions.

The report said the expectation is that Tolashe would defend herself by stating that the women’s league does not have a formal asset register, which has resulted in inconsistent handling of donations over time.

In addition, Tolashe told Parliament there was no need to declare the vehicles, arguing they were donated to the ANC Women’s League.

However, the league has denied any knowledge of the vehicles in question.

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