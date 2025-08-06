Fikile Mbalula slams Donald Trump, DA for anti-transformation mindset

The national executive committee of the ANC is adamant about making sure that the party’s transformation mandate is maintained despite continuous criticism from the US and the government of national unity’s largest partner, the DA.

The ANC’s highest decision-making body held its meeting over the weekend, where it mulled over the country’s transformation agenda and sovereignty, among other issues.

Speaking during a briefing at Luthuli House on Wednesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party would not “retreat from defending the economic freedom of our people”.

“If it means we will suffer through sanctions, let that be. We will never forsake our country; if they want to bring sanctions on us, let that be. We are still transforming this country to achieve redress,” said Mbalula.

“They are asking us to abandon the very essence of who we are. We have instructed the right-wing fringe to settle there.”

30% unilateral tariffs

On Thursday, the US will implement 30% unilateral tariffs on foreign imports from various trading partners, including South Africa.

This move is believed to exert pressure on South Africa to amend laws intended to provide redress.

“This is what the US wants from us: that we must do away with some policies,” Mbalula said.

Citrus growers, wine producers, and mining companies will face significant losses due to the tariffs.

Mbalula particularly spoke about the DA’s pushback against key ANC policies like broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE).

The DA views BBBEE policies to be the wrong legislative vehicle through which to achieve transformation.

ANC policies condemned

This year, the DA condemned Trade, Industry, and Competition Minister Parks Tau’s announcement regarding the creation of an R100-billion transformation fund to exclusively assist black businesses.

Most recently the DA has slammed the International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, for his promotion of the “ANC’s failed economic transformation” policies.

Lamola mentioned this at a Black Business Council summit, where he made a rallying call for black professionals to “defend the revolution”.

Other laws that the DA has been against are the National Health Insurance Act, the Basic Education Amendment Act, and the Expropriation Bill.

