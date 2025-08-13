Fikile Mbalula summons provincial subordinates over ‘collapsing’ National Dialogue

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has dismissed suggestions that Wednesday night’s meeting convened by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was a result of panic to save the National Dialogue from collapse.

Mbalula has called ANC NEC subcommittee heads, provincial chairpersons and secretaries to the meeting.

While some within the ANC have characterised the meeting as panic mode to save the collapsing National Dialogue, Bhengu-Motsiri says there could be nothing further from the truth.

ANC denies panic mode talk

“I would dismiss any talk of panic with the contempt it deserves. The reality is that as the ANC we are going to be participating in the national dialogue. And we are readying our structures to participate in the dialogue meaningfully throughout the tenure of the dialogue,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

“There is the national convention on the 15th and the national dialogue will continue. We are making sure our inputs are made and that we are well positioned to make a constructive contribution to the discussion about the future of the South Africa we want.”

Mbalula, in the invite, tells those invited that the ANC national officials on Monday agreed that the Wednesday meeting be convened as an ANC internal consultation process.

“The officials on Monday, 11 August 2025, agreed that the Secretary General will convene an ANC Consultation on the National Dialogue. You are requested to attend this meeting which will be held today virtually,” wrote Mbalula, stating that the meeting will go on for two and a half hours starting at 6pm.

Critics not convinced

Critics said the matter of the national dialogue was so serious that it demands the attention of a special NEC meeting. Bhengu-Motsiri dismissed this.

“The NEC has directed that we need to actively participate in the dialogue, support the work of government, and encourage the involvement of civil society, students, young people, and faith-based organisations among others, and do everything in our power to ensure that this dialogue is a success,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

Several interest groups have pulled out from the national dialogue just days before the national convention billed for the weekend, citing the government’s tight-grip control and ANC imposition.

More groups dump project

After several legacy foundations started the exodus last week, this week saw the likes of AfriForum, Solidarity and Freedom Front Plus also dumping the dialogue.

Bhengu-Motsiri dismissed AfriForum claims that the process of the national dialogue had been hijacked by the ANC.

“The national dialogue is a citizen-driven process. It is not an ANC-driven process as purported by AfriForum. That is absolutely disorderly on the part of right-wing forces in South Africa including the DA,” she said.

