Fikile Mbalula summons special ANC NEC meeting after Phala Phala judgment

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula has called a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in the wake of the landmark Phala Phala judgment involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sunday World understands the urgent meeting will take place in Cape Town on Tuesday evening, with the party expected to chart its political strategy and manage the fallout from the ruling that has once again placed the president under intense pressure.

Mbalula’s call came to light after National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed on Monday that she is moving to comply with the Constitutional Court’s judgment by beginning a process of appointing an impeachment committee to examine the Section 89 report into the Phala Phala scandal. “In compliance with the judgment of the court, the speaker will initiate the process to constitute the impeachment committee in terms of rules 129J to 129O of the Rules of the National Assembly to consider the Section 89 inquiry process contemplated in the Constitution and the Rules of the Assembly,” Parliament said in a statement. Independent panel report Before that process can begin, Didiza must formally place the independent panel report before the National Assembly, in line with the court’s interpretation of rule 129I. She is also required to provide Ramaphosa with a copy of the independent panel report. Once those steps have been completed, the report will be referred to the impeachment committee for consideration.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has admitted that the ANC made a mistake by using its parliamentary majority to stop the adoption of the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala matter.

In a conversation with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on the African Renaissance Podcast, Mapisa-Nqakula revisited the parliamentary process that followed an independent panel’s finding that there was prima-facie evidence for parliament to examine regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa and the 2020 theft at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

“I hang my head in shame because we could have done better,” said Mapisa-Nqakula, who was the speaker of the National Assembly when the Section 89 Phala Phala report was debated and voted on in parliament in 2022.

She said that the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, instructed ANC caucus members not to back the report when it came before the National Assembly.

Blocking inquiry was unconstitutional

According to Mapisa-Nqakula, Mbalula made it clear to MPs that none of them were expected to vote in favour of its adoption.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that the National Assembly rule allowing MPs to block a full impeachment inquiry was unconstitutional.

Delivering the majority judgment, Chief Justice Mandisa Maya found that the parliamentary process used to prevent a full inquiry into Ramaphosa’s conduct was inconsistent with the constitution and invalid.

The case was filed in 2022 by the EFF, with support from the African Transformation Movement, following allegations linked to the Phala Phala burglary.

Following the ruling, the EFF announced that it had written to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, calling for the immediate establishment of a parliamentary impeachment committee.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content