Finance minister appoints Leanne Jackson as chief ombud

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has appointed Leanne Jackson as the chief ombud of the ombud council with effect from the start of November.

Jackson, an independent financial regulation consultant with extensive experience in the financial sector policy and regulation in both the public and private sectors, will occupy the position for five years.

“She has been closely involved in the development and implementation of key features of the South African financial sector legislative framework including the retail distribution review and all related publications [that] contributed to the drafting of the regulatory strategy of the FSCA [Financial Sector Conduct Authority],” said the Finance Ministry in a statement on Friday.

It stated that the appointment of the current interim chief ombud, Eileen Meyer, was a transitional measure to enable the ombud council to commence operations and allow the board to start the process of appointing a full-time chief ombud.

Meyer’s contract ends at the end of October.

“Jackson is required to act to the benefit and in the interest of the South African public and of the ombud council, and to avoid any conflict between her interests and the interests of the ombud council.

“Jackson is mandated to establish and operationalise the office of the ombud council.”

Godongwana congratulated Jackson on her appointment and wished her well in the role. “Thank you for your outstanding contribution in driving the initial process of setting up the ombud council,” said Godongwana.

